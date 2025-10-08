Early Years Resources Centre helps young children meet local officers in a friendly setting

Laughter, flashing lights, and curious faces filled the Prince Albert Early Family Resource Centre on Thursday morning as children and caregivers gathered around a patrol car parked outside the Gateway Mall. The visit by the Prince Albert Police Service was part of the centre’s ongoing effort to help families connect with community helpers in a safe, playful way.

Program designer Barb Hunter said the idea came from wanting to make sure young children could meet police officers in a setting that felt comfortable and familiar.

“We reached out to police and picked a day when they could come,” she said. “They interacted with the families on the floor for a while, got to know some of the kids, and then gave a little talk about who they are and what they do before taking everyone out to see the police car.”

Outside, the children had the chance to climb inside the cruiser, turn on the siren, and see the flashing lights up close. Hunter said it’s a simple but powerful way to teach kids that police are there to help, not to intimidate.

“It gives young kids and their caregivers a chance to see the police car, to hear the siren, and to sit in it so they know police are friendly people they can talk to,” she explained.

Hunter added that encounters like this fit directly with the centre’s mandate of promoting early childhood development and family support.

“It connects to our mission by helping families learn what community supports are out there,” she said. “When families come through doors, if they have questions about how to connect to city resources or any agency, we’re able to guide them or find that information for them.”

The Early Years Family Resource Centre operates as a free drop-in play space for caregivers and children aged six and under, offering programs and events that strengthen bonds between families and the wider community. Hunter said outreach visits such as Thursday’s are one of many activities planned this fall. The centre will take part in Family Fun Day at the Conservation Learning Centre on Oct. 11, welcome Metis artist and author Leah Dorion on Oct. 25, and host a Halloween party on Oct. 30.

Hunter hopes families left Thursday’s event with one clear message. “We want children and families to take away safety and support within their own community,” she said. “Knowing who your community helpers are and feeling comfortable with them is a big part of that.”