Early Years Family Resource welcomes Prince Albert Police Service

Community Helpers is the theme of the month at the Early Family Resource Centre, and to celebrate they’ve been inviting various community groups to the centre to interact with children and show how they help families.

“We are trying bring in the Community helpers in the community, introduce them to the kids and parents at the Centre,” said Barb Hunter the Program Designer at the Prince Albert Early Years Family resource Center. ” The goal is to familiarize these young ones as well as their parents with the various community helpers and when the need arises they can readily reach out to them through calls or call their attention at anytime.”

The Prince Albert Police Service were the latest group to make an appearance. Sgt. Derek Simonson who is in charge of the Community Policing and Recruiting Units, Prince Albert Police was on hand to spend time with the kids and their families.

“The Early Years Family resource Centre were kind enough to invite us today to interact with the kids and their families,” Derek said. “They have a great drop off centre here and having that engagements with kids of different ages is something that we look forward to. Its a great experience.”

The officer explained to the kids what a police officer does, who is a police officer, the kind of uniform that they wear, and the various equipment that are used in policing in the community.

“Talking to kids or relating with them is interesting as some of them are a little bit shy,” Simonson said. “However they usually come around especially if we spend a little bit of time explaining what police officers do, tell them a little bit about our uniform and that we are here to help our community , at that point they warm up a little bit.”

One of the Parents that was at the program, Christian Okereke was pleased to attend with his kids.

“The kids wanted to see and talk to the police officer, learn more about the police and what they do,” he explained. “They like the police officer so they are enjoying it.”

The organizer was very pleased with the turnout and the interest and excitement they brought to the event.

“Today’s event is going really good,” Hunter said. “We had lots of families and their young children show up. We had the police officer who visited and played with the kids and interacted with the families and everybody really enjoyed themselves. The kids were very excited to see the Police man and try on the Police vests and cap.”

The goal of the event was to make the kids familiarize themselves with the community helpers.

“As the Family resource Centre we really appreciate our community helpers and so many of them are willing to stop by for a visit and that really impacts on our community. This really makes the difference with these little ones,” she added.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca