E.B. Campbell upgrade secures Sask. hydro power for decades

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — SaskPower has completed a $275-million refurbishment of the E.B. Campbell Hydroelectric Station, a project expected to keep Saskatchewan’s largest hydroelectric facility generating reliable power for at least another 50 years.

The multi-year project, which began in 2019 and was officially completed in June, involved major upgrades to the station’s turbines, generators and intake systems, according to SaskPower. SaskPower says the improvements will allow the facility to generate more electricity from the same amount of water while maximizing the use of existing infrastructure.

The refurbishment covered generating units 1 through 8 at the station, located on the Saskatchewan River northeast of Nipawin.

“This refurbishment will allow E.B. Campbell to continue generating power for at least another 50 years, while improving efficiency and reliability,” said Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for SaskPower. “This will allow SaskPower to continue to access up to 294 megawatts (MW) of hydro power at a fraction of the cost of building a new facility.”

At 294 MW, E.B. Campbell is SaskPower’s largest hydroelectric facility and generates enough electricity to power up to 250,000 homes.

Hydroelectricity remains a key component of Saskatchewan’s power system, providing reliable and affordable renewable energy as part of the province’s diverse generation mix.

SaskPower said constructing a new hydroelectric facility with the same generating capacity would cost an estimated $4 billion, making the refurbishment a significantly more cost-effective option.

“Investments like the E.B. Campbell refurbishment are an important part of SaskPower’s plan to ensure a reliable power system for the future,” said Rupen Pandya, SaskPower’s president and chief executive officer. “The project also delivered economic benefits, including approximately $13.7 million in Indigenous and local employment and procurement opportunities.”

SaskPower told SaskToday approximately $13.7 million from the project supported Indigenous and local employment and procurement opportunities across Saskatchewan.

The utility said the refurbishment was funded through its capital budget and forms part of ongoing investments aimed at maintaining a reliable power grid while working toward a net-zero electricity system by 2050.

SaskPower is also continuing refurbishment work at its Coteau Creek Hydroelectric Station as part of its broader hydroelectric life-extension program.