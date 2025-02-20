E.A. Rawlinson Centre welcomes new GM to Prince Albert

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The E.A. Rawlinson Centre welcomed its new general manager with a public reception on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The evening event residents from Prince Albert and the surrounding communities to meet new GM Cory Philley, who

“Everybody has been so welcoming,” Philley said.

“It’s so beautiful here. I know it’s really cold right now, but it’s really beautiful here. From the volunteers to the staff to the City employees, every time I come in everybody’s been excited to see me, and happy to see me and happy to do things for me. It’s been really, really great. The nice thing about being in a small space is everybody is aware of your presence and wants to say hello and that’s cool.”

Philley takes over the role with plenty of experience, having worked in almost every aspect of the theatrical world. She started out acting, but eventually moved into other production roles, including 20 years working as an artistic director at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby, just outside Vancouver.

Philley said she loved the experience, but wanted to try something different. She worked in the non-profit world for the last three years, but missed working at an arts facility.

“It’s really a privilege to have one,” she said. “(It grants) the ability to get your foot in the door within a community and to affect community engagement and to bring people together and connect people. That’s just really cool and you don’t get it everywhere.”

Philley said she particularly liked that the facility was owned by the City of Prince Albert. She was impressed by the work done so far, and wants to continue building on it.

“Here I see lots of great work that has been done,” she said. “The legacy is amazing, and also, it’s part of my nature as a human (and) part of my nature also as and arts administrator, to (ask) ‘how do we open doors (and) make sure that everybody has the feeling that this is a place for them, that we are actually able and willing, and committed to showing everybody in the community and to making everybody feel (welcome).”

While stating her vision for the coming years, Philley said the Rawlinson has plenty of space to help develop local artists, and make them feel like they are a part of the community.

When asked about supporting local artists, Philley said the On Stage series has been terrific. She definitely wants the Rawlinson to do more for local artists, but is still working out how that will look.

She said possibilities include residencies for local artists, or more shows. She said it’s something the Rawlinson has done a good job of in the past, but they can always do more.

E.A. Rawlinson has always operated an open door policy and the new GM, who will resume office fully in April, promised that she will keep that policy going.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald