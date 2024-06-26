Duck launch brings children and friendly fowl to Memorial Gardens

Children from daycares across Prince Albert were busy raising young ducklings into adulthood this spring, and on Thursday, June 20, they had a chance to see the fruits of their efforts.

Children from the 10 participating daycares released their ducks into the pond at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens Thursday afternoon. Memorial Gardens representative Don Cody said it’s always exciting to see local youngsters and their ducks at the pond.

“It’s just fantastic,” Cody said. “The day is so beautiful, and that makes it all the better. These children are just having the time of their life, and that’s exactly what we want to see.”

The partnership between Memorial Gardens and the various daycares helps teach children about raising animals, but Cody said that’s not the only benefit. Children of all ages will visit Memorial Gardens when a grandparent or other family member dies, and Cody wants them to associate the place with a peaceful atmosphere.

This is the 24th year Prince Albert youngsters have raised ducks for the pond, and Cody said it’s always great to have them participate.

“Those ducks don’t even want to leave them when they put them into the pond, so you can tell what care they’ve given them,” he said. “I think the success is certainly the atmosphere that we have at this cemetery. It’s a great atmosphere to have. We’re on our 24th year so it tells you that there must be some success.”

While the partnership has been successful, it hasn’t been without its challenges. This year, Memorial Gardens did not partner with Prince Albert elementary schools, something they normally do.

Cody said they hope to get those schools involved again next year.

“We’ll certainly be back in the schools if we can,” he said. “It’s always nice to have them. I know the teachers, they love doing that kind of work for the children, and we hope they’re back.”

Thursday’s event also included hot dogs, cake, a petting zoo, and live music.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca