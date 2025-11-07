Duck Lake mayor responds to critics of plan to sell naming rights

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The Town of Duck Lake Mayor has responded to recent criticism about the idea of selling the naming rights to the community, asking for residents to consider the potential benefits and assuring them no change will be made without their involvement.

During their October 22 meeting, Town of Duck Lake councillors voted 3-2 to accept offers for the community’s naming rights.

Since then, a number of residents have spoken out in opposition via provincial media and have also started an online petition to stop any sale of the town’s name, which as of November 3 had 840 verified signatures.

In a message posted to the Town of Duck Lake’s website, Mayor Jason Anderson said that strong feelings around this issue are natural, but stressed that this is a discussion, not a set-in-stone deal.

“I never said we should sell the town’s name. What I’ve said — and still believe — is that we should listen and see what’s possible,” he said, noting that increased publicity for Duck Lake was at least partly the goal of this project.

“If publicity alone generated this much interest, imagine the attention if we received an actual bid, whether or not we accepted it,” he said.

He added that if any serious offers arrive, they would trigger a referendum where taxpayers will decide on a potential new name. And even then, a name change would require provincial approval.

Although some legal documents and municipal systems would require updates, Anderson stressed that changing the town’s name would not affect any resident’s property title or create any tax implications.

He also pointed out that a serious naming rights offer with appropriate compensation could fund a full replacement of the town’s underground infrastructure, which could in turn lead to a paving of Duck Lake’s streets.

Anderson noted every household has been contributing towards a long-term infrastructure loan via their utility bills for nearly two decades. If selling the town’s naming rights could fund the remaining jundground work, they could avoid extending that charge.

“That’s money back in your pockets each month. That’s real relief for every family. And if no offer comes, the work still must be done. Without a major grant, we’d be likely looking at taxes, levies or new debt with a 20-25 year horizon to complete.”

He also suggested that, with the right partner, they could also restore the town’s old murals, support the Interpretive Centre and create new spaces to honour their past while building their future.

“I’m asking for patience and openness until March 31, 2026, while we see whether any offers arrive. If none do, we’ve still raised our profile and may carry on as we are. And if one does, we’ll evaluate it together, openly and respectfully.”