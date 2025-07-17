Drugs worth $187,000 seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary have intercepted packages containing illegal drugs worth an estimated $187,000, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

The seizures took place on July 11 and 13 following staff surveillance efforts. Among the items recovered were methamphetamine, hashish, and MDMA. Police have been notified, and an investigation is ongoing.

The CSC says it uses several tools to keep contraband from entering its institutions, including drug-detection dogs and ion scanners. Efforts are being increased to ensure the safety and security of inmates, staff, and visitors.

The agency also works closely with police and other partners to catch those who try to smuggle illegal items into federal institutions.

A toll-free tip line has been set up for anyone with information about drug use or trafficking at federal prisons. Reports can be made anonymously by calling 1-866-780-3784.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary is a multi-level security facility located in Prince Albert.