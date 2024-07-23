Drowning Prevention Week begins in Prince Albert

Uko Akpanuko

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed July 21-27, as Drowning Prevention Week.

In Prince Albert Lifeguards are using the week to focus on lifejackets and other safety issues. Kinsmen Water Park lifeguards Emma Serabin and Jaelyn Prediger have organized a week of demonstrations, and training sessions to help the public learn move about staying safe in and on the water.

“The highlight of this week will be some mock rescues that we will be doing, demonstrating how we could rescue an unconscious swimmer, how we will deal with a spinal injury, etc.,” Serabin explained. “Then on Thursday we will have a representative from the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency to talk about some fun smart things that we will be doing to present ourselves from the sun.”

The kids will not be left out of this week’s activities as there will be games and activities. Other events include a swim to survive challenge on Wednesday, when adults and children can perform a challenge with the lifeguard on duty that day.

The program was designed to ensure everyone can enjoy the water safely. Serabin said they hope to pass on the safety tips and information in a fun and memorable way.

“We will be providing knowledge about how we can protect ourselves and others around any aquatic environment whether it is a bath in a pool or just a simple day at the lake,” she said.

The aspect of drowning prevention is always a burning issue. Serbian said many people don’t necessarily think they have to wear a lifejacket when they are riding on a boat or other watercraft.

That’s something water safety advocates outside Prince Albert are concerned about too.

“Not wearing a lifejacket or PFD continues to be the number one factor in fatal drownings in this province,” Lifesaving Society Saskatchewan Branch CEO Shelby Rushton said. “It is the Lifesaving Society’s wish that swimmers and boaters alike take advantage of the park’s Lifejacket Loaner Station to reduce their chances of drowning.”

“Drowning is a pretty serious thing as it can happen within 10-60 seconds, someone could go unconscious ,” Serabin added. “If its at the lake, for example, and we aren’t properly wearing life jacket or personal protective devices, it could be a scary thing.”

Saskatchewan Provincial Park visitors are encouraged to practice water safety while at provincial parks and recreation sites. Once again, not wearing lifejackets while on the water is a major concern.

“We are so fortunate to have such beautiful beaches and lakes in our parks for visitors to experience especially during the summer months,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “In a commitment to public safety, we offer lifejackets for visitors to borrow at no cost through the Lifejacket Loaner Stations located in many provincial parks and recreation sites.”

Visitors are encouraged to always swim with a friend, keep children within arms’ reach and refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages while participating in aquatic activities.

More information on water safety is available at the Lifesaving Society.