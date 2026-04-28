Driver in Humboldt Broncos crash granted 11th-hour pause of deportation order

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

In a decision that came just under the wire, a federal judge agreed to temporarily halt the deportation of the semi-truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison after he drove through a stop sign and struck the junior hockey team’s bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died in the crash and 13 were injured.

Sidhu, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges, was granted full parole in 2023, but has faced looming deportation. Under Canadian law, a permanent resident can lose their status and face deportation if convicted of a crime with a sentence greater than six months.

He appeared in federal court in Calgary on Friday, just three days before he was scheduled to be deported back to India on Monday morning. After the hearing, Justice Jocelyne Gagné granted a temporary deferral.

“They’ve won a reprieve. They know it’s a temporary reprieve but it’s a huge relief,” lawyer Michael Greene, who represents Sidhu, told The Canadian Press.

The postponement is pending the resolution of a federal court case that involves Sidhu’s lawyers challenging a decision by the Canada Border Services Agency to not delay deportation. The request for a 17-month pause was made while Sidhu awaits a review of his application to stay in Canada based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

The request was denied, at which point Green challenged the decision in federal court.

“The court said we’re going to issue a stay until the federal court makes a decision on our challenge of the application to defer removal. We think they made a bad decision, and the court has said we’re going to wait for the outcome of that decision,” Greene said, according to The Canadian Press.

Sidhu and his wife have two children, including one who has complex medical conditions. Courts have also heard that Sidhu has struggled with his own medical conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gagné said the court was satisfied that Sidhu’s lawyers provided clear and non-speculative evidence that “considering his high suicidal ideation, that he would suffer irreparable harm in the absence of a stay order.”

“The Applicant’s motion for a stay of his removal from Canada to India is granted. The Applicant’s removal from Canada is stayed until a final decision is rendered on his underlying application for leave and judicial review,” she ruled.