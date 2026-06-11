Driver leads police on chase through PA, ends with vehicle in North Saskatchewan River

The Prince Albert Police Service have arrested a 22-year-old women following a stolen vehicle chase that ended with the vehicle in the North Saskatchewan River.

Officers were called to the 2700 Block of Second Avenue East at around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 following reports that someone had stolen a vehicle at gunpoint.

The vehicle was not at the scene, but officers found it minutes later in the Marquis Road and Fourth Avenue East area. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but say the driver did not stop.

Officers pursued the vehicle north on 15th Avenue East to River Street, where the vehicle entered the river at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say the stolen vehicle had two occupants, both of which were women. The 22-year-old driver was taken to Victoria Hospital with minor injuries and arrested after receiving treatment.

Officers could not find the 27-year-old passenger and called in the Prince Albert Fire Department rescue boat, the SPSA, and RCMP dive team, and the Saskatchewan Marshals Service to help search for her. She was later found uninjured and away from the river.

The PAPS originally notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) about the incident. However, SIRT is no longer involved in the matter, PAPS said in a press release, because the threshold for a SIRT investigation was not met.