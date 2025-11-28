Downtown ready for 50-entry Santa Parade on Saturday

The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) is preparing for its annual Santa Parade on Saturday with 50 entrants and several community partners joining in along the route.

Executive Director Rhonda Trusty said the parade continues to be a key seasonal event for the downtown. She said local groups and businesses help create a welcoming atmosphere as families gather along Central Avenue.

“It is an annual event that the downtown puts on. This year we have 49, actually 50 entrants. We have now reached the 50 mark,” Trusty said.

She added that Meyers Norris Penny and the downtown Travelodge will hand out hot chocolate, while two church groups will sing Christmas carols along the parade route. Calvary United Church will perform at the Margo Fournier steps, and Prince Albert Baptist Church will be stationed near 12th Street and Central Avenue.

Trusty said the parade leads directly into a series of family activities inside Gateway Mall. Those include a performance and interactive session with the Hula Hoopster, free Santa family caricatures by Jason Bellamy of Jux Art Studio, the farmers market, the Prince Albert Optimist Club’s Whoville-themed Winter Wonderland, and Santa under the skylight. Church groups will also sing carols on the mall stage.

She said events like the Santa Parade help bring people into downtown businesses during the start of the holiday shopping season.

“It gives people an opportunity to get into our downtown and start exploring the stores and to look at the stores inside the Gateway Mall” Trusty said. “It is an opportunity to start making their Christmas list as to what they would like to purchase this season.”

Trusty said weather is the biggest challenge for planning a winter parade. Last year’s event took place in a -37 C wind chill, but Saturday’s forecast is expected to be warmer.

“When the weather is nice, we generally do have a very positive turnout,” she said.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, following the traditional route that has been in place for several years. Trusty said the length of the parade varies each year depending on how many participants take part.

“With this number it will take a good 45 minutes, I am assuming” she said.

Trusty encouraged families to bring a bag or container for children receiving treats along the route.

“I am just grateful to the community and for those who have reached out to participate. I hope that we have a great turnout, and thank you for everyone who chooses to come out and have another celebration in our downtown” she added.