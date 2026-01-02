Downtown Businesses, mayor reflect on resilience and safety after Salvation Army fire

Days after a Christmas Day fire destroyed the Salvation Army building on Central Avenue, nearby downtown business owners say the experience was unsettling but reinforced the strength of emergency response and the way the community rallied together.

Christell Hill, owner and operator of Sweet Stells Cakes and More, said she was inside her bakery when she first noticed smoke along Central Avenue.

“I had just finished having a Christmas supper here, and I looked and found smoke starting to billow down Central Avenue,” Hill said. “So I decided to vacate, and I sat and watched the entire thing until about one in the morning.”

Hill said fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the Salvation Army building, preventing damage from spreading to nearby businesses.

“Everything’s been fantastic,” she said. “Fire crews were able to keep all damage and the fire control to just the Salvation Army building.”

She said her bakery did not sustain smoke damage and was able to continue operating.

“I don’t have any residual smoke smell or anything in here,” Hill said. “So I’m very unscathed. I’m extremely grateful.”

Hill said the situation was difficult to witness, particularly given the role the Salvation Army plays in the community.

“It’s a little unsettling, especially on Christmas Day, a place like the Salvation Army, who’s there to help other people,” she said. “But the community is there for support and rally behind everyone.”

A short distance away, Fresh Air Experience manager and owner Mike Horn said learning about the fire was alarming given how closely connected downtown buildings are.

“There was lots of concern and a bit of panic,” Horn said. “Knowing that the Salvation Army building and our buildings are on the same block and all kind of connected.”

Horn said he drove downtown shortly after hearing about the fire and witnessed the response firsthand.

“It was really pretty scary, tense moments, for sure,” he said.

Horn said emergency crews communicated with nearby business owners during the response and explained how they were working to contain the fire.

“They kind of explained their strategy and how they were attacking the fire.” Horn said. “They were thinking ahead.”

He said weather conditions and infrastructure challenges added to the complexity of the response but credited fire crews and city services for their coordination.

“There were lots of moving parts,” Horn said. “A lot of people came together in a very short amount of time to work to save our block.”

Horn said the experience reinforced the importance of supporting downtown businesses.

“We want a thriving downtown that people are comfortable to come down and shop and visit,” he said. “This is our home.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the fire was a devastating loss but pointed to the city’s coordinated response.

“The need for the warm-up shelter continues,” Powalinsky said. “In times of a crisis, the coming together is unparalleled.”

Powalinsky said he learned about the fire around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and was at the scene shortly afterward. By later that evening, agencies and community leaders were already coordinating next steps.

“By 10:30, leaders from the community and different agencies are around the table pulling together a plan,” he said. “Which effectively put the warm up shelter back open shortly after midnight that same night.”

Powalinsky said while the loss of the building was significant, it did not change the broader commitment to supporting vulnerable residents.

“The building is lost,” he said. “The program continues.”

He also urged patience as the investigation proceeds.

Just take a breath and let the fire department do its investigation,” Powalinsky said.

Looking back, Powalinsky said the response demonstrated the strength of Prince Albert’s emergency preparedness and volunteer network.

“On an activity like this, it’s unfortunate that it gives us an opportunity to look at our emergency preparedness plans,” Powalinsky said. “With every emergency we go through, it’s an opportunity to ask, what did we learn from the experience? What could we do better?”

Powalinsky also praised first responders, saying crews arrived quickly and worked together to manage a complex situation.

For downtown business owners like Hill and Horn, the days following the fire underscored the close-knit nature of the area.

“Downtown PA is a close-knit community,” Hill said. “Everyone’s there to support one another.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca