Down to the wire: three team race for East Division crown heads into final weekend

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Prince Albert Raiders are in control of their own destiny.

The Raiders currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings but sit just one point back of the Saskatoon Blades for the top spot in the East Division. The Brandon Wheat Kings sit in third place in the East Division just one point behind the Raiders.

Prince Albert closes the regular season schedule with a home-and-home series with the Saskatoon Blades starting Friday night at SaskTel Centre before they wrap up the season at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday.

Raider interim head coach Ryan McDonald says Prince Albert is excited for the potential of the weekend ahead.

“We’re excited, this is what you play hockey for. For us, it’s another good day of preparation. We’ll take it one game at a time and the most important game is the one on Friday.”

“It’s extremely tight, but that’s what makes it extremely exciting. For us, it’s into the last weekend against our biggest rivals and first place in the division is on the line, you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

There was a point in the season where it didn’t look likely that Prince Albert would be competing for the division title. At the conclusion of their B.C. Division road trip in October, Prince Albert held a 2-7-2-0 record after getting routed 10-1 by the Vancouver Giants on the final game of that trip.

McDonald says the work ethic of the team has been a major reason for the turnaround.

“This is a tremendous group. The climb that we were on from the start until the end is just absolutely tremendous. It’s just a huge testament to how hard those guys in that room work every single day, whether it’s on the ice in practice or in the video room. It just translates right over onto the ice.”

One player who has been a major part in the success for the Raiders this season has been overage netminder Max Hildebrand. In 53 games this season, Hildebrand has posted a 31-16-5-0 record, a 2.88 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

The Saskatoon-Prince Albert rivalry has a special meaning for Hildebrand. Growing up, Hildebrand was a common sight at SaskTel Centre alongside his dad Steve, who is the associate general manager of the Blades.

Max says he spoke with his dad and that the two are ready for the final weekend showdown.

“We agree there’s no better way we could end this thing than just more meaningful games against them. They’re always fun, going to be good crowds in both (buildings). This is what we wanted. The cards are in our hands to try and take this division.”

Both Prince Albert and Saskatoon enter the weekend riding three game win streaks. The Raiders knocked off the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday after picking up wins in Alberta over Red Deer and Edmonton. The Blades have wins over Swift Current, Regina and Brandon in their last three.

The wins for the Raiders come after the team made a coaching change with McDonald taking over from Jeff Truitt.

McDonald says he has enjoyed the opportunity to lead the team in meaningful games.

“It’s extremely exciting for me as a hometown boy. I grew up watching the Raiders. I was fortunate enough to play for the Raiders and now I have the privilege to be able to lead the team. To come down for the division lead and last weekend, I know there’s three of us racing for it. There’s going to be lots of scoreboard watching, but again, it’s up to us to make sure we take care of our business and that business starts on Friday.”

For Raider defenceman Matteo Fabrizi, it was a repeat of what happened in Red Deer towards the tail end of last season. On Mar. 1 2024, the Rebels announced that they had parted ways with head coach Derrick Walser and brought in Dave Struch as the interim head coach.

Fabrizi says the coaching change has brought a fresh perspective to the Raider dressing room.

“Mac has been here all year for these guys. He was the interim coach when I got here and I got traded, so it’s a little different situation. Getting that new vibe around the room, it’s like a refresh reset. I think it’s been good for everyone and everyone is taking kindly to the new situation. At the end of the day, we just need to win hockey games. It doesn’t matter how we win them or who’s helping us win, we just need to win games. That’s what everyone has the same mindset for.”

Fabrizi, Lodewyk back from injury

The Raiders got some much needed reinforcements to the lineup in Tuesday’s win over the Moose Jaw Warrior.

Harrison Lodewyk and Matteo Fabrizi drew back into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 28.

McDonald says the two provide an important veteran presence to the Raiders lineup.

“They bring physicality, the way they defend, their presence out there. The way they both skate and both have tremendous sticks and have an ability to really calm the game down.”

Fabrizi, who had been out with an upper body injury, says it felt good to put on the Raider uniform again.

“Once you get hurt, all you’re trying to do is get healthy enough to play again. I was just really excited to get back out there and get in the fight.”

Puck drop between the Raiders and Blades is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night in Saskatoon. The two teams will play on Saturday night at the Art Hauser Centre with puck drop at 7 p.m.

