Don’t wait for my call

I have a love hate relationship with phones. Yes, I love to hate them. It’s an old joke. A bad joke. But still the truth.

When I was a kid, I couldn’t remember phone numbers. Total gap. But that was fine because I didn’t (and still don’t) like calling people. Of course, there’s also the fact that I grew up with a phone hung on the wall, with a coiled cord so long it could stretch past two bedrooms and just inside the door of the third one. We were a large family with limited (read, “none!”) privacy. Whoever was nearest the phone was required to answer it when it rang and then find the person who was being called. I avoided both tasks by not hanging out where I could be considered “closest”. Thus began my aversion to the phone.

When I was in my mid-20s I started staying at my in-laws’ farm and discovered that party lines still existed. There were only two numbers on that line, but we were paired with a very curious neighbour, so I quickly learned to end a conversation when I heard that little “snick” of her receiver being lofted from the cradle. This did not add to my enjoyment of phone calls. But I digress.

As a young teen I had two close friends that I saw several times a week, but there were still times phone contact was required. We were friends for years, and yet I could never remember either girl’s number. If I couldn’t locate a phone book, or my notebook, to look them up, I resorted to asking Sister One what their numbers were. Two years older than me and with her own large network of friends, she could miraculously shoot off any number I asked about… if she chose to.

“Hey, Sis, what’s C’s phone number?”

“Why are you asking me?”

(In a flattering tone) “Cuz I can never remember anyone’s number, and you always can.”

“She’s YOUR friend, why don’t you memorize it?”

“I try, but it just doesn’t stick. C’mon, just give me the number.”

Sometimes the negotiations would end with a payment (maybe traded chores) but eventually she broke down and rattled off the correct number as I punched it in before I could forget it. So it would go, time and again through the years. Friends, relatives, pizza places, it didn’t matter. Phone numbers slipped from my brain like reindeer snot slides off a brass doorknob. I even got little paper phone books and recorded my friends’ numbers…and then lost the books. The only dependable source was Sister One.

When my kids were small, I made up a ditty to help them remember our number, hoping to avoid that generational trauma.

“Seven six four four zero zero seven, that’s the number that you call. Seven six four four zero zero seven. Don’t write it on the wall!”

They remember it to this day, as do I, as do some of their school friends. (No, don’t call it. We don’t have that number anymore. Don’t be that person!)

I even came up with something like a rap (I’m a pre-wrapped rapper) for the answering machine so I could avoid answering the actual phone.

“You’ve reached the Bendles and we’re not home but that doesn’t mean you should hang up the phone. Just leave us a message after the beep and when we’re home to the phone we’ll leap. ….”

Time and again we got home to messages like,

“hahahahaha! That’s awesome. You don’t know me but my friend told me to call and listen to this!” Click!

“Oh my! This was a wrong number, but it made my day!” Click!

“What the….? I hate these machines.” Click

As time went by, I became more comfortable with phone calls, but I still don’t enjoy them. Did the silly ditties help? Have I learned to remember actual numbers? Well, being a modern gal, I don’t need to. I have hundreds of phone numbers programmed into my cell. I add emails and how I know them, mining every little detail to replace the gaps in my memory. You want the contact info for that great plumber I hired a couple years ago? “Here you go!” You wish you could contact that person we used to work with whose name started with a K? Voila!

The number of that mom of that kid my kid went to a party for in Grade 7? I’m on it.

Numbers can no longer escape me. I even have my kids on speed dial. Let’s be honest, though. I can’t remember their numbers to save my life. Heck, I barely remember my own!

It doesn’t matter that my daughter is the only Saskatoon number I call, or that my son took over a number I used for over a decade. Phone numbers do not remain in my brain. Thank heavens for smart phones. If I could actually keep track of the darn thing, I can actually remember my friends’ numbers, but don’t get your hopes up. Just because I can find it doesn’t mean I want to call. Sorry.