Don’t skip screening tests that may save your life

In these final dog days of summer, take a moment to reaffirm the simplest and most powerful tools for staying healthy: timely, evidence-based screening tests. Forget the full-body MRI and the blood test that promises to predict your future. But remember, as if your life depended on it, the screening tests that are proven protectors of your health.

Here is a list that could be brought in your pocket to your next medical appointment. Agree on a schedule for when and why you might have any of these tests. And get on waiting lists if necessary.

1. Blood Pressure Check

You can do it at your local pharmacy or at your doctor’s office. High blood pressure is among the easiest risk factors to identify – and to correct through lifestyle changes. Don’t let it quietly damage your arteries, leading to heart attack and stroke.

2. Colorectal Cancer Screening

It’s not anyone’s idea of a good time, but a colonoscopy – or a less invasive stool test – can catch cancer in its early, curable stages. If you’re 50 or over, or have a family history, don’t delay. A little discomfort now beats a devastating diagnosis later.

3. Blood Sugar / HbA1c

Diabetes can creep into your life slowly and unannounced. A simple blood test can show whether your body is quietly losing its grip on glucose control. This is a test where early intervention can change everything.

4. Cervical Cancer Screening (Pap + HPV Test)

Today’s guidelines now space these tests further apart, but they still matter. If you’ve ever doubted whether preventive medicine saves lives, look at the decline in cervical cancer deaths since the Pap test was introduced.

5. Mammogram

There’s debate around when to start – some say 40, others say 50. Mammograms don’t predict or prevent cancer, but they do help catch breast cancer early. Talk to your doctor about your individual risk. The key is not just having the test but knowing when and why.

6. Bone Density Test (DEXA scan)

For women over 65, or anyone with risk factors, a bone density scan can uncover osteoporosis or osteopenia, long before a slip on the sidewalk becomes life-altering. Good prevention also means exercise, calcium, and vitamin D.

7. Skin Cancer Check

Especially if you’re fair-skinned, mole-prone, or once thought baby oil at the beach was a great pairing, get checked. Trained eyes can spot trouble that yours may miss.

8. Prostate Cancer Screening (PSA + DRE)

This one’s controversial, and rightly so. But for men over 50, and those with risk factors, it’s a conversation worth having. A PSA test shouldn’t automatically lead to treatment, but it can start a dialogue that leads to wise choices.

9. Cholesterol Test (Lipid Panel)

Another controversial one. You don’t need to chase a perfect number. But knowing your LDL, HDL, and triglyceride levels gives you a window into your cardiovascular future. Know that there is a natural alternative to the statins. Visit our website to learn more.

10. Mental Health Screening

You don’t have to be in crisis to benefit, and your best friend may diagnose you better than your doctor. An open conversation can be the starting point to acknowledging the early signs of depression or anxiety, both of which affect physical health, relationships, and longevity. Everyone needs help now and again. Reach out if you need it.

Honourable Mentions:

Hearing tests (your spouse will confirm if you need one!), vision checks, and dental exams deserve their place. Not just for comfort, but for quality of life and even cognitive protection.

Get checked and be well.

Sign-up at www.docgiff.com to receive my weekly e-newsletter. For comments, diana@docgiff.com. Follow on Instagram @diana_gifford_jones