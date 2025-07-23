Don’t let the heat spoil your summer fun

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and even sunburn can spoil your outdoor events. Here’s what to keep in mind when attending events like upcoming provincial events or even working outside.

Our friends at the Saskatchewan Health Authority have shared some valuable hints to help you enjoy the summer sun safely.

First, remember to protect your skin when heading outside. Apply sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or more, using “two fingers worth” to cover all exposed skin. If you plan to engage in physical activities or spend time in the water, be sure to reapply sunscreen regularly to prevent sunburn from dampening your fun later on.

Next, be aware of the risk of heat exhaustion when it’s hot outside. Even sitting in the sun for too long while watching events can cause headaches, muscle cramps, or vomiting. Take regular breaks to slip away to a shaded or cooler area, as getting out of the heat for a while can make a big difference. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid caffeine and alcohol to help your body cope with the heat.

Using cooling measures like a mini fan or ice pack can also be effective in helping you cool down.Also keep in mind it is UV Safety Awareness Month , observed every July, which highlights the importance of protecting our skin and eyes from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation-as the sun shines brightest during the summer.

Lastly, be aware of the serious risk of heat stroke, which can occur if heat exhaustion is left untreated. Symptoms include high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, as recommended by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

So, don’t forget to pack a hat, apply sunscreen, and take breaks from the sun to ensure a fun and, safe summer experience.