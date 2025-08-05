‘Don’t Drink and Ride this August’ SATVA warns

Daily Herald Staff



As summer winds down and ATV riders take advantage of Saskatchewan’s warm weather and scenic trails, the Saskatchewan All-Terrain Vehicle Association (SATVA) is reminding everyone of one simple but crucial rule: Don’t Drink and Ride.



“Operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only dangerous, it’s illegal,” said John Meed, Executive Director of SATVA in a Release. “Just like driving a car, impaired riding puts everyone at risk. It affects your coordination, your judgment, and your ability to react.”



ATVs are powerful machines designed for rugged terrain, but they require skill, focus, and quick thinking. Impairment, even at low levels, significantly increases the risk of rollovers, collisions, and fatalities. According to national statistics, alcohol is a contributing factor in a significant number of serious ATV-related injuries and deaths.



“We want everyone to enjoy Saskatchewan’s trails, but we also want everyone to make it home safely. That starts with sober, responsible riding,” said Meed.



The Executive Director further added in the Release that whether you’re on private land or public trails, the rules are clear: riding under the influence is a criminal offence, impaired riders can be charged with DUI, even off-road and zero tolerance applies for youth riders.



SATVA also encouraged all riders to make safety a priority this August by designating a sober rider if you’re out with a group, plan your rides before the party starts, don’t mix drinking with ATVing, encourage friends and family to make smart choices and if you see someone about to ride impaired, speak up.



SATVA continues to promote the Ride Safe, Ride Smart message throughout the summer, with monthly safety tips to help reduce preventable injuries and fatalities.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca