Donation from Ismail Family supports Aquatic Changeroom Entrance at New Leisure Centre

The ‘Play it Forward’ fundraising campaign received support from a long-standing local family on Friday as the Ismail family donated $50,000 to sponsor the Aquatic Changeroom Entrance at the new Lake Country Co op Leisure Centre.

Ward 7 Coun. Dawn Kilmer said the contribution reflects the kind of community investment that has shaped Prince Albert for generations. She said families like the Ismails help the city move closer to its fundraising goal for the facility.

“The leisure center is an amazing addition to our city, and the donations that are coming in from families like the Ismail family are helping us meet our fundraising goal,” Kilmer said. “Our city has been created from families and by our families, and their investment in the future really helps us continue to grow.”

Kilmer said the entrance itself is one part of the overall aquatics space, but the meaning behind the donation is what matters. She said the Play It Forward campaign encourages residents to help build a facility that will serve children, grandchildren, and future generations.

“This is a 50 year and more building and Prince Albert has not had the luxury of having an indoor pool that they owned,” she said.

She added that the Ismail family’s support reflects a long history of local families investing in the city’s future.

“They are investing in our future. They know we are growing and want to be part of it.”

Kilmer said she hopes other residents and businesses will consider contributing. She highlighted the thousand dollar Save a Seat option that allows individuals and families to take part in the campaign.

Sam Ismail, owner of the Twilight Motel, said the donation is part of a long commitment to Prince Albert that began in 1979 when his family took over the business. He said supporting the new facility was a natural step for a family that has raised children in the city and feels strongly rooted here.

“We have been in Prince Albert since 1979, so for more than 45 years we have a lot of commitment to the city,” Ismail said. “We have strong ties to the community and a real attachment.”

Ismail said the Play it Forward campaign appealed to his family as a milestone opportunity to contribute to a facility that will serve the region for decades. He described the new leisure centre as an important addition to both Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan.

“The whole facility is a world-class facility. Prince Albert has not had anything like this built in decades, and it is very much needed,” he said. “This is going to be a shining example for not just Prince Albert but all of Northern Saskatchewan.”

He said giving back is an important responsibility for local families and businesses.

“We are a local family and local business so we have to support our local community. It is very important to give back to the community that supports us,” he said. He hopes the donation encourages others to join the campaign. “Take pride in your city. Take pride in the efforts that are being made to improve our city and support the city and its initiatives.”

Kilmer said contributions like this one reflect the character of Prince Albert and the value residents place on community growth.

“Every time I get the privilege of meeting people who I have known most of their lives contribute in the ways that they have, it makes my heart sing,” she said. “That is who Prince Albert is. We look after each other, and we are growing.”