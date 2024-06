The death of 27-year-old Dominic Custer has been deemed not suspicious following an investigation by members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

Custer was last seen on Saturday, June 8 in the 200 Block of River Street East. He was reported missing the evening of June 10 and found dead in the North Saskatchewan River on June 14.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service competed an autopsy on June 17.