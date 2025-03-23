Dominating performance takes crown in Gateway Mall Baby Crawl

There was a dominant performance on Saturday at the Gateway Mall’s Baby Crawl.

The baby crawl saw four babies, all under a year old, compete in one race to the finish with prizes available for the top finishers. The event was done in cooperation with the Gateway Mall and Family Futures Inc.

Ellie G. dominated the event and claimed the top prize for the day. Finishing second after much coaxing was Ryan S.

Ellie’s father Stephen Gobeil said that using ‘Bluey’ as the award at the end of the race made for an easy race.

“There was some bribing with the Bluey. Yeah. And that she loves to move around. So it was pretty natural for her,” Gobeil said.

Stephen was also a reason why Ellie won and was also a motivating factor.

“She’s a pretty fast mover and I guess he’s competitive. So we got her starting her early,” Gobeil said.

Gobeil is also an athlete and said that Ellie must also be a natural athlete. Gobeil said that next on the agenda for Saturday afternoon for Ellie was a bottle and a nap.

“She will go a little bit more and then she will pass out pretty hard,” Gobeil said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The other competitors did not get off to a fast start in the Gateway Mall Baby Crawl on Saturday.

Merchants from across Gateway Mall provided more then $1,500 in prizes for the winners.

