Dolegala, Roughriders beat Lions 34-29 to wrap up Week 11 in the CFL

Quarterback Jake Dolegala threw three touchdowns and the Riders forced five turnovers in victory over the Lions.

Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post

Jake Dolegela threw three touchdown passes and running back Jamal Morrow added another along the ground, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the B.C. Lions 34-29 at Mosaic Stadium in Week 11 of the CFL season.

With the win, the Riders improve to 5-5, while the Lions drop to 7-3.

Dolegala — who was making his first start of the season at quarterback after injuries to Mason Fine and Trevor Harris — completed 18-of-29 passes for 239 yards with three touchdown passes. He also ran the ball four times for 27 yards.

“I think I played pretty well,” Dolegala said of his performance. “That first half, we were doing pretty well as a whole and then that second half, I felt like we lulled a little bit, I missed a couple throws, but we found ways to keep the ball moving and win.”

However, it wasn’t necessarily smooth sailing for the Green and White. After building up a 31-13 lead, the Lions scored 16 straight points to make it 31-29, before the Riders defence was able to help close it out.

“I thought we came out fired up, playing hard, being physical and really setting the tone early,” said Riders’ head coach Craig Dickenson. “We had to hang on at the end and there’s things we can learn from that, but I was really proud of the men in that room.

“I thought they just stayed together the entire time and found a way to really will themselves to victory.”

Despite being heavy underdogs heading into the game, it was the Riders who opened the scoring.

On the second play of the night, Riders’ defensive lineman Pete Robertson forced a fumble, which was recovered by fellow defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, leaving Dolegala with great field position for his first offensive series of the game at the B.C. 31-yard line.

After connecting with receiver Samuel Emilus for a first down, Dolegala hit receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker — who was making his season debut after off-season hip surgery — for a 15-yard touchdown pass as Saskatchewan took the early 7-0 lead.

The Lions scored a field goal to make it 7-3 and then B.C. took the lead a few minutes later as quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. connected with a wide-open Alexander Hollins for a 46-yard touchdown pass as B.C. went up 10-7 with the convert.

Dolegala and the Riders responded with their longest drive of the first half. After Emilus went up to catch a deep 46-yard pass to get to the Lions’ 30-yard line, Dolegala found Jerreth Sterns over the middle for a 22-yard gain.

On the next play, Dolegala handed off to Morrow, who eluded defenders and ran eight yards into the end zone for the touchdown. Brett Lauther added the convert as the Riders took the 14-10 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Saskatchewan got the ball right back after Riders’ defensive back Jaxon Ford forced Lions’ returner Terry Williams to fumble the ball. A penalty on the play gave the Riders possession on the B.C. 21-yard line.

And two plays later, Dolegela threw an 18-yard touchdown strike to Sterns, as Saskatchewan went in front 21-10 with the convert.

As B.C. looked to respond, it was the Riders forcing another turnover, as defensive back Jeremy Clark intercepted Adams Jr. on the Lions’ 46-yard line. The drive would result in a Lauther field goal from 53 yards, as the Riders took the 24-10 lead.

The Lions added a field goal of their own on the final play of the first half, as Saskatchewan held a 24-13 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Emilus produced a highlight-reel play, as he made a 37-yard catch over top of Lions’ defensive back Marcus Sayles before rolling into the end zone to make it 31-13.

“Just made a play on the ball,” said Emilus, who had five catches for a team-high 106 yards on the night. “Saw the ball and jumped the highest I could and made a play.

“For me, there’s no 50-50. If the ball is in the air, I’ve got to make a play. That’s what I’m paid for.”

And with the catch, the Riders’ 2022 first-round pick eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career.

“From my perspective, it was one of the best I’ve ever seen,” said Dickenson. “I thought it was possibly an interception waiting to happen and he just went up and over and somehow caught that thing as its highest point.

“It was an outstanding play. He got the game ball for offence. I thought Sam played the best game I’ve seen him play as a pro.”

However, after that score by the Riders, the Lions came clawing back.

To begin the fourth quarter, B.C. cut the lead to 11, after a nine-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a Keon Hatcher touchdown reception from 11 yards out to make it 31-20.

Then on their next drive, Adams Jr. connected with a wide-open Lucky Whitehead for a 78-yard touchdown. After an unsuccessful two-point convert, the Riders held a 31-26 lead with just over six minutes left in the game.

B.C. added a field goal to make it 31-29 with 2:06 remaining but then the Riders’ defence was called upon to preserve the victory.

After picking up a first down thanks to a sideline catch by Picton, the Riders were stopped on first-down and then called for a time-count violation on second down, which resulted in a loss of down to bring up a punting situation.

The Lions then took the ball at their 42-yard line with 1:14 remaining, trailing by two points.

After a holding penalty put the Lions in first-and-20, the Riders defence forced two straight incomplete passes, before Lanier II sacked Adams Jr. on third down to force the fifth turnover of the night for the Lions.

The Riders were able to wind down the clock, with Lauther coming in to kick a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to make it a 34-29 Saskatchewan victory. Despite Adams Jr. throwing for 455 yards and three touchdowns himself, the Riders defence was able to produce a number of big stops when it mattered, while Saskatchewan put up a season-high 34 points

“Props to them,” said Dolegala said of his defence, who also produced five sacks. “This is a defensive win.

“I know it’s a team win but I give it all to the defence.”

The win not only gives the Riders a four-point cushion on Calgary for third place in the West Division, but it takes some pressure off of the team after losing four of its last five games coming in. The Riders will now get a week off as they are set to take their second bye week of the season.

“It’s huge,” said Dolegala. “Going into the bye week, guys can rest up. We’re just not feeling sorry for ourselves anymore. We know we’re still in this race.

“Coming back, we know we’ve got a tough opponent two weeks in a row and I think guys will be focused.”

And that next game will be the first half of a home-and-home series against the 8-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the annual Labour Day Classic on Sept. 3 with kickoff at 5 p.m.

But who the starting quarterback for the Riders will be for that game is still to be determined, according to Dickenson. After being injured on Aug. 11 against Montreal, Fine was originally expected to be out 2-3 weeks, which could leave Dickenson with a decision to make if Fine is healthy after the bye week, despite Dolegala picking up the victory on Sunday.

“That’s yet to be determined,” Dickenson said when asked who the starter will be. “We’ll talk about that over the bye.”

tshire@postmedia.com