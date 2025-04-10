Docuseries focusing on northern wildland firefighters returns for a 3rd season

Daily Herald Staff

A made-in-Saskatchewan docuseries that focuses on northern wildland firefighters is back for another season.

Wavelength Entertainment’s ‘Guardians of the North’ returned to Citytv on April 8 for its third season. Producer Chris Triffo said they’re glad to be back for another year.

“It has been humbling and inspiring to document the unwavering talent and dedication of those individuals who work to keep us and our communities safe,” Triffo said in a press release. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Citytv Saskatchewan, Creative Saskatchewan, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for their invaluable partnerships in bringing these compelling stories to light.”

Season three consists of six episodes that follow personnel from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) as they respond to wildfires, carry out life-threatening rescues, and investigate several suspicious fires caused by arson. The series focuses on Indigenous and northern communities where firefighters protect people, property, and resources.

Triffo said the 2024 wildfire season presented significant challenges, with Saskatchewan experiencing above-average fire activity.

‘Guardians of the North’ received $286,666 in funding from Creative Saskatchewan. The investment is estimated to result in $952,449 in positive economic impacts for the province.

“Film is such a powerful export for our province,” Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said in a press release. “Its unique ability to enhance our global presence also serves as a significant revenue-generator, driving economic growth and creating job opportunities within our community.”

The SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown that provides public safety services including fire safety training, investigation, emergency planning, response, recovery and emergency communications. The Agency operates Sask911, SaskAlert, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

