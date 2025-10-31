Diwali Party bridges cultures in Prince Albert

What began as a normal Diwali party and Ricky’s All Day Grill turned into a celebration of unity that drew a full house and bridged cultural divides in Prince Albert.

Organized by Hozaifa Shahid, a Pakistani marketing manager whose family runs the restaurant, the Saturday-night event drew dozens of guests from Indian, Pakistani, and Canadian backgrounds. Many danced to Bollywood and Punjabi songs late into the night, sharing traditional dishes and stories that reminded them of home.

Arjun Pillai Daily Herald

Guests dressed in traditional Indian attire pose for a photo during the Diwali celebration at Ricky’s All Day Grill on Saturday night.

“It was amazing, a real success,” Shahid said. “People showed up, they danced, they had fun. It was a night to remember.”

He said the community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with guests already asking for another gathering. “We’re even planning a New Year’s party,” he said with a laugh.

What stood out most to Shahid was how easily people connected despite the headlines abroad.

“No one cared who was from India or Pakistan,” he said. “We live as one community here.”

The venue itself reflected that mix of cultures; strings of Diwali lights hung beside Halloween pumpkins and cobwebs. Shahid said the blend was intentional.

“We wanted everyone to feel included,” he said. “Halloween was around the corner, so we added a bit of both so no one felt left out.”

Arjun Pillai Daily Herald

Chaithanya Sharma (left) and his friend Varinder Mital attending the Diwali celebration at Ricky’s All Day Grill on Saturday night.

For Chaithanya Sharma, a deputy sheriff who attended with his family, the combination worked perfectly. “It gave a different touch,” he said. “Now that we live here, we celebrate both. Even the kids enjoyed it.”

Sharma, who is originally from Punjab, said events like this help newcomers feel at home. “When you’re in another country, these people become your family,” he said. “We should think beyond India-Pakistan stuff. Here in Canada, this is our family.”

Arjun Pillai Daily Herald

A mother and her children stop by the non-alcoholic section of the bar during the Diwali celebration at Ricky’s All Day Grill.

Both men said they hope to see more shared cultural events in Prince Albert. Shahid noted that Ricky’s is already preparing for several company Christmas parties in December and hinted at more public multicultural celebrations to come.

“Prince Albert built on everyone,” he said. “We just want people to come out, have fun, and feel included.”