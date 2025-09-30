Division rivals face off in SJHL last week

The SJHL’s second week saw all of the teams in the newly renamed UPL Division face off in one form or another.

The Melfort Mustangs, Nipawin Hawks, La Ronge Ice Wolves and Flin Flon Bombers met each other as the season really got underway.

As of Sept. 29, the Mustangs are in second place in the UPL Division with a record of 2-1-0-1 with five points, three points behind the Bombers. The Hawks are in third place with a record of 2-1-0-0 with four points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 0-4-1-0 with a single point.

The Mustangs closed their week with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Bombers on Saturday, Sept.27 in Flin Flon.

Wyatt Stinson and Joey Lies scored for the Bombers in the four-round shootout. Zaden Sadlemyer scored for the Mustangs.

Bo Eisner scored the Mustangs goal in regulation.

Stinson scored for the Bombers in regulation.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Karson Kobelka made 37 saves for Melfort; Devin Peck made 21 saves for the Bombers.

Melfort opened their weekend with a 4-3 win over the Ice Wolves in overtime on Friday, Sept. 26 in Melfort.

Sadlemyer scored the winner 3:52 into the extra frame for Melfort.\

The game was scoreless after the first period and Melfort led 3-1 after the second period.

Sadlemyer had a pair of goals in regulation time for Melfort; Owen Nelson added the other Mustangs’ goal.

Waylon Gardipy had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves with David Vitt adding the other La Ronge goal.

Kobelka made 13 saves for Melfort; Riley Zezel made 32 saves for La Ronge.

Melfort opened their week with a 3-1 win over the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first period and Melfort led 3-1 after the second period.

Blake Girard, Rhett Vedress and Sadlemyer scored the Melfort goals.

Mattias De Zen responded for the Ice Wolves.

Madden Mulawka made 19 saves in just over 18 minutes for the Mustangs before he was replaced by Kobelka who stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Graham Brown made 37 saves for La Ronge.

The Hawks closed their week with a 5-3 win over the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Nipawin led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Konnor Watson, Clayton Nesbitt, Sean Shiels, Raydr Wallington and Noah Derouin scored for the Hawks.

Dayton Tailfeathers, Ryder McAslin and Owen Turner responded for La Ronge.

Colton Scott made 39 saves for Nipawin; Brown made 29 saves for the Ice Wolves.

Nipawin opened their weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Bombers for their home opener at Centennial Arena on Friday, Sept 26.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Flin Flon led 2-0 after the second period.

Ashton Tait scored the Hawks lone goal of the game.

Nathan Lalumiere had a hat trick for Flin Flon with Stinson scoring the other Bombers’ goal.

Gage Roberts made 36 saves for Nipawin; Peck made 21 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks were in Melville to face the Millionaires on Tuesday, Sept. 30, results were not available.

The Estevan Bruins are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Friday, Oct. 3. The Bruins then travel to La Ronge to face the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5.

The Battlefords North Stars are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 3 and the teams meet again in North Battleford on Saturday, Oct. 4.