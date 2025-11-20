Diversity Night to highlight Indigenous and Philippine culture on Nov. 21

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council is preparing to host its seventh annual Diversity Night on Friday, November 21, offering residents an intimate space to learn, share, and experience different cultures. The event runs from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at the PA Multicultural Centre on 1410C Central Avenue.

Executive director Michelle Hassler said Diversity Night has become a steady part of the council’s Discovering Diversity and Inclusion project, serving as a smaller companion to the larger Tapestrama cultural festival. She described it as a mini cultural gathering that focuses on deeper, more hands-on learning.

“It is like a mini Tapestrama Cultural Festival where people get a chance to learn more in-depth about certain cultures in our community,” Hassler said. “It is an intimate celebration of diversity and a way to bring people together.”

This year’s program features two cultural presentations and an interactive activity. The evening begins with a welcome message that also recognizes Saskatchewan Multicultural Week, including a short introduction to its history and theme. An Indigenous storyteller will then lead the first session of the night, sharing traditional trickster stories and guiding participants through related activities.

Submitted photo

A moment from a previous Diversity Night shows participants engaging with cultural displays and shared traditions during the annual community gathering.

After the first presentation, attendees will have time to visit and enjoy a cultural meal. The food portion includes a selection of Colombian dishes served buffet style, something Hassler said always adds an extra layer of connection to the evening.

The second half of the program focuses on Philippine culture. Guest speaker Georgia Acdal will introduce participants to elements of Filipino tradition and her experience in Canada. Following her talk, the council will offer a hands-on demonstration of Tinikling, a well-known folk dance often called the Bamboo Dance. Participants will learn basic steps and have an opportunity to try the dance with support from volunteers.

Hassler said the combination of stories, food, and interactive activities helps break down barriers and create space for genuine cultural exchange.

“We want people to share and learn from each other,” she said. “When we listen and give ourselves the chance to understand another culture, we often find many commonalities. We want to increase cultural awareness, respect, and better understanding in our community.”

Space is limited due to the size of the venue. The event is free, but participants must register in advance by calling 306 922 0400 or by contacting the council through email or Facebook Messenger. Walk-ins may be accepted depending on capacity.

Hassler said the long-running event continues to grow because it helps build community connections.

“Through small gatherings like this, we can bring people together and hopefully touch a few hearts and minds,” she said. “Prince Albert is a beautiful mosaic of cultures, and events like Diversity Night show that we can learn from each other and work toward a better understanding.”