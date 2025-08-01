Diversify now, support local: Chamber CEO outlines steps to shield businesses from tariff impact

With the United States imposing a 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods not covered under the CUSMA (Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement) trade deal, the head of the Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce says the move is a wake-up call for businesses and governments alike.

Patty Hughes, CEO of the Chamber, says the new tariffs, introduced by the Trump administration, could have ripple effects in local industries, even if the majority of Saskatchewan exports remain protected under the trade agreement.

“We were disappointed that an agreement couldn’t be reached in time,” Hughes said in an interview. “This will definitely affect our economy in certain sectors. I’m hoping a deal can be reached and that the government will prioritize this.”

While no businesses have yet contacted the Chamber directly with concerns, Hughes said the effects are already being felt. She pointed specifically to Prince Albert’s proximity to the forestry sector, which is vulnerable due to tariffs on softwood lumber. Copper is another key export facing uncertainty.

“Our forestry industry is very much in our backyard,” she said. “So if the sector takes a hit, it won’t be long before we start to feel it here, whether it’s directly or through suppliers and contractors.”

She also pointed to the auto industry as an early indicator of the real-world effects. Using a personal example, Hughes explained that Nissan Canada has already halted production of three models: Murano, Frontier, and Pathfinder, because those vehicles are made in the U.S. and now face a price jump under the new tariffs.

“What’s on the lots now is all local dealers will have this year,” she said. “Those vehicles are going to go up a significant amount because of where they were manufactured.”

Premier Scott Moe has said that 95 percent of Saskatchewan’s exports remain tariff-free under CUSMA. Hughes confirmed that figure likely holds true for Prince Albert businesses too, but warned that the remaining five percent still represents real people, jobs, and consequences.

“It’s not just numbers. It’s livelihoods,” she said, echoing remarks made by NDP leader Carla Beck, who said in a statement issued Thursday, “It’s not just 6 percent of exports; it’s 100 percent of someone’s job.”

Hughes said Canadian businesses and governments must begin to focus more on internal trade solutions and long-term resiliency.

“We really have to start looking inward,” she said. “There’s already work being done to open up interprovincial trade, and that’s going to be essential.”

She also expressed strong support for diversifying Saskatchewan’s global export markets, saying reliance on any one country, even a close partner like the U.S., comes with risk.

“When you’ve got all your eggs in one basket, and you lose that big golden egg, it hurts,” she said. “It’s always smart business to have options.”

Hughes urged both the provincial and federal governments to step up during this time of uncertainty, particularly for the province’s smaller enterprises.

“They should be making it a priority,” she said. Small and medium businesses are the backbone of our Canadian economy, and they need support when the ground shifts beneath them.”

She added that the Chamber is working with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, which had made advocacy for the small business sector a national priority in response to the tariff issue.

“Businesses here need to know we’re not just watching, we’re pushing too,” Hughes said. “We’re standing with them.”