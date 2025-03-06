Discovering the heart of agriculture: Saskatchewan Open Farm Days

Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, Submitted

On August 10 and 11, 2024, the fields and pastures of Saskatchewan came alive as over 3,000 visitors embarked on a journey to explore the province’s agricultural heartbeat. Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, hosted by Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Tourism Saskatchewan, opened the doors to a diverse array of farms and venues, offering an authentic glimpse into the world of food production in Saskatchewan.

Across 36 participating host locations—including grain farms, ranches, greenhouses, breweries, and orchards—guests were welcomed with open arms and a unique story to experience. From the intricate process of growing crops to tending livestock and the art of crafting delicious local products, visitors didn’t just observe; they became part of the farm experience, feeding animals, touring fields, and sampling the fruits of hard labor.

The excitement among hosts was palpable. One farm, eager to participate again, shared, “Our staff are so excited about doing it again next year that they want to start planning months in advance. We can do it bigger and better!” Another host, reflecting on the sense of community the event fostered, said, “We had people from all over the province and even as far as Toronto and Africa. It was a great turnout! We’d love to advertise earlier so even more people can experience it.”

Photo from the Nienhuis Family Farm location. Photo credit Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

Visitors, too, were enchanted by the experience. One attendee who had long wondered about local farm tourism remarked, “The opportunity to visit a nearby farm was the most fascinating part. I had inquired about such tourism before but didn’t know it existed until I saw the event ad! Others spoke of their favorite farm visits, such as Seven Meadows Greenhouse, where the passion of the farmers shone through the excitement and passion shared by the hosts. Guests relished informative tours at Nienhuis Family Farm Dairy’s robotic milking system, exploring J&J White Farms to see a variety of animals, and marveled at the innovative technology across all modern farming operations.

The success of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days is evident not just in the numbers—94% of visitors rated their experience as “Good” to “Excellent”—but in the deeper understanding it fostered. A remarkable 90% of attendees left with a greater appreciation for the dedication and innovation behind food production.

Looking forward, hosts are already making plans for next year, with 88% eager to return for 2025. The event’s ripple effect on communities and consumers is clear, bridging the gap between the farm gate and the dinner plate.

What’s Next? Mark Your Calendars for 2025 With the overwhelming success of the 2024 event, Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan is busy planning details for Saskatchewan Open Farm Days returning on August 9 & 10, 2025. Visitors can anticipate even more hands-on experiences, new farm locations, and expanded bus tours to take the hassle out of planning their farm adventure. Whether you’re a family looking for a fun and educational outing, a foodie eager to taste the freshest local products, or someone simply curious about the farm-to-table journey, Saskatchewan Open Farm Days promises something for everyone. To participate as a host, registration is open now until May 31, 2025.

Start planning your “ag-cation” now and stay connected at www.skopenfarmdays.ca for updates and exciting announcements. See you at the farm in 2025!