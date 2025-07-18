Dillon Whitehawk charged with aggravated assault while serving sentence in Prince Albert

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, who is already serving a life sentence for murder, has now been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on or about July 6, 2024 at Prince Albert, according to court documents recently obtained by the Regina Leader-Post.

The RCMP says the charge was laid in relation to an incident that occurred in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a federal prison located on the outskirts of Prince Albert. Whitehawk first appeared on the charge in that city’s provincial court on Sept. 11, 2024, via a video link from the prison.

Records show the matter has since come up in court nine times. Notes on the file from clerks indicate the court granted several adjournments to allow Whitehawk time to iron out issues with obtaining a lawyer.

The 30-year-old man is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in relation to the January 2020 killing of Keesha Cree Bitternose in Regina.

Both Whitehawk and the Crown have appealed the judge’s ruling in that case, but Saskatchewan’s top court has not yet released its decision on the matter. Whitehawk’s lawyer argued in favour of an acquittal or a new trial, while the Crown argued his conviction should be boosted to first-degree murder.

The Bitternose case was not the first time Whitehawk had been convicted of murder.

In April of 2022, he was convicted by a jury on two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the 2019 Regina deaths of Jordan Gaiton Denton and Keenan Scott Toto. However, the convictions were set aside by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, which ordered a new trial.

That trial has not yet occurred.

Court documents do not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged July 2024 aggravated assault. He is again scheduled to appear on the charge next month in Prince Albert provincial court.