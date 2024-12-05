Dillon school bus driver charged with impaired driving

A school bus driver in the Buffalo River Dene Nation community of Dillon faces impaired driving charges following an investigation into events on Nov. 19.

Officers from the Dillon RCMP detachment received reports of an impaired driver in the community at around 3:45 p.m. Police say Buffalo River security officers and school employees saw a school bus driver who they believed was intoxicated and tried to stop him from driving away. Officers say the bus had around 50 children on it at the time.

The RCMP began searching for the bus, and found it a short time later. Investigators say all children had been dropped off before RCMP officers located the vehicle.

After stopping the bus, officers say they observed signs the driver was intoxicated and arrested him.

On Dec. 3, police charged a 45-year-old man from Buffalo River Dene Nation with one count of operation of a conveyance while impaired, and one count of operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

The driver will appear in court on Dec. 18.

In a press release, Dillon RCMP thanked the Buffalo River Dene Nation security officers and school staff for their assistance with the investigation.