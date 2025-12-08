Dillon RCMP seize 484 grams of cocaine, guns, and large sum of cash

RCMP officers seized roughly 484 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun with the serial number removed, a rifle, and a “large sum of cash” while executing a search warrant at a residence on Buffalo River Dene Nation.

The search took place on Dec. 4.

The RCMP also arrested two men at the residence. Deng Deng and Kuol Kuol, both 21 and both from Calgary, face multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited firearm, and tampering with the serial number on a firearm.

Kuol has also been charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of obstructing a peace officer. Den is also charged with one count of possessing a weapon contrary to a court order.

Both men made their first court appearance in La Loche on Monday.