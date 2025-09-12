Digness confirmed as ERII rep after judicial recount in MN-S election

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​NORTHEAST — Eastern Region II had its judicial recount, and Brent Digness will remain as the representative for the area.

On May 24, all the votes were counted in the MN-S election. Three positions were too close to call and required an application to the court for a recount, as mandated by the Saskatchewan Métis Elections Act, 2007. On Sept. 6, MN-S said on social media that the MNLA delegates welcomed Eastern Region II representative Brent Digness to the table, where he took the oath of office and got right to work.

Digness told SaskToday: “My focus is on Eastern Region II. I’m humbled and grateful to the people who voted for me and those who didn’t. I plan to work hard over the next four years to show all of ERII that our nation will continue reconciliation as part of my mandate.”

Digness said he would advocate for providing income support to local presidents.

“I want to see some type of income-based compensation for local presidents, because they represent grassroots citizens. I believe they should be recognized for their time and great efforts — without them, we would have nothing,” he said.