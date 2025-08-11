Deschambault Lake man dies in confrontation with RCMP, SIRT investigating

A man from Deschambault Lake has died after being shot by RCMP officers during a confrontation in a wooded area near the community Friday morning.

Two RCMP officers encountered five individuals in the area at around 8:41 a.m. In a press release issued on Saturday, the RCMP reported that a confrontation occurred between one of the individuals and the two officers. The officers shot the man and provided medical assistance before he died at the scene. The RCMP report that his family has been notified.

No officers were injured during the incident. A firearm and several replica firearms were located and seized at the scene.

The officers arrested four people at the scene, two of which were released without charge. The other two, 31-year-old Earl Ballantyne from Pelican Narrows and 20-year-old Sherri Custer from Deschambault Lake, will make their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

Ballantyne faces two charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm. The RCMP report he also has outstanding warrants in relation to a separate investigation. Ballantyne is one of eight suspects facing charges following reports of an assault in Deschambault Lake on July 25.

Custer has been charged with breach of an undertaking.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been notified of the shooting and is investigating. The Saskatchewan RCMP said in a press release it cannot provide additional information about the case with the SIRT investigation continues.

There will continue to be an increased police presence in Deschambault Lake in relation to these ongoing investigations. Initial police response included Deschambault Lake RCMP, Pelican Narrows RCMP, RCMP Critical Incident Response Team, RCMP Traffic Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team.