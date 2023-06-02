Deschambault Lake evacuees return home after crews contain nearby wildfire

Most evacuees from Deschambault Lake have been cleared to return home now that the risk of a nearby wildfire has decreased.

According to a community advisory, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation chief and council lifted the general evacuation order on Friday.

However, according to the advisory, the fire still poses a smoke threat.

Chief and council are leaving the order in place for priority one and two evacuees, including elders, young children, anyone experiencing smoke-related symptoms, such as a cough or chest pain, and those with cardiac or respiratory conditions.

The community self-evacuated two weeks ago, sending over a thousand people to Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Flin Flon and Creighton.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is now listing the fire south of Deschambault Lake, named the KPIR02 fire, as contained.

As of Friday, the fire was listed as about 9,200 hectares in size.

Crews are working to secure lines along the north and northeast ends of the fire, as well as securing the southwest area.