Dennis Adams: Five decades of music, mentorship and community spirit honored with Arts Hall of Fame induction

Prince Albert will strike a celebratory note this Friday when Dennis Adams is inducted into the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame at a gala evening at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts.

For more than five decades, Adams has been a central figure in Prince Albert’s music community, not just as a performer, but as a teacher, producer, and tireless advocate for live music. A multi-instrumentalist known for his guitar, bass, steel guitar and vocals, Adams has been part of the Prince Albert Winter Festival for over 50 years and currently serves as its vice-president.

His passion for creating opportunities has shaped some of the festival’s most beloved shows, including the Country North Show, Classic Country Show and his own creation, The Rock Show Experience.

“Just getting the community involved and entertaining the community, giving people the opportunity to perform in front of their home crowd, that’s what drives me,” Adams said.

Adams’s influence goes far beyond the stage. He has taught thousands of students to play guitar over the years, many of whom have gone on to professional music careers. He says the most rewarding moments are seeing young people gain confidence through music.

“Some were lacking in self-esteem when they first came to me,” he said. “Music is therapeutic and very positive, you can see the change as they grow.”

In recent years, Adams has focused on his Music Lives Here program, which repairs and donates instruments to children who cannot afford them.

“It gives people the means to their dreams,” he said. “Once they have the instrument and the desire, the sky’s the limit.”

Despite personal challenges, including losing hearing in one ear due to a brain tumor, Adams continues to perform and mentor with the same passion that has defined his career.

“I’m a positive person,” he said. “Music is therapeutic, and I stay motivated every day to do something positive for the community.”

Friday’s induction will recognize Adams alongside fellow inductees Mike and Karen Langlois, Cheryl Ring and Christina Thoen. Adams says he is as excited for their recognition as for his own.

“I know most of the people being inducted,” he said. “It’s nice to be acknowledged, but I’m really happy for my fellow inductees. I just hope that others will continue to do things for their community in the years to come.”

The Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame Induction Gala is set to take place on Friday, Sept 26th at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts.