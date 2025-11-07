Denare Beach firefighter wants inquiry, not review, into handling of Sask. wildfire response

Nykole King

Volunteer firefighter Harley Vliegenthart still feels a sense of panic when the wind changes direction.

It’s an effect of battling the Wolf Fire that caused so much misery in Denare Beach this summer when it destroyed over half the northern village, including his family’s home.

“We were led to believe that if we ever had a truly big wildfire situation like this, the SPSA would come in (and) take over,” Vliegenthart said of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, which handles emergency management for the province.

But that wasn’t the case, he said, noting it was a local team of 11 volunteer firefighters, including him, which shouldered the brunt of it. He called Denare Beach a “sacrificial lamb” that received little support from the SPSA while resources went to the Creighton area.

Vliegenthart made the seven-hour trip to Regina this week to call for an independent public inquiry into the province’s handling of the wildfire season. He said his visit to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is about making sure no other community goes through what Denare Beach did.

Independent review

The SPSA has commissioned consulting firm MNP to lead an independent review into the 2025 wildfire season, according to the Government of Saskatchewan, which also noted the findings are to be made public.

“This is to ensure those impacted by the wildfires are getting the answers they deserve on the tragic events that unfolded,” said the emailed statement.

“The independent review will be open, transparent, and focused on learning from this year’s challenges to better protect Saskatchewan families in the future. This will review the SPSA’s response, evacuation, and recovery efforts, and will include opportunities for people directly impacted by the wildfires to share their experiences and perspectives.”

On Oct. 28, Sask. NDP critic for northern affairs Jordan McPhail put forward a motion for an inquiry led by a retired judge to compel witness testimony, but it was defeated.

Vliegenthart said he is disappointed that MLAs voted down the motion.

“I really believe when two-thirds of my community burns down — and an entire community there in East Lake is burned to the ground — that’s the public’s interest and it should be a public inquiry,” Vliegenthart told the Regina Leader-Post on Thursday.

Denare Beach wants inquiry

The village council is also calling for a public inquiry.

“The residents of Denare Beach need assurances that the mistakes made will be acknowledged and strict planning and oversight be put in place to protect our community and others from tragic events such as those experienced by wildfire,” Coun. Karen Thomson said in an emailed statement.

“The Wolf Fire that devastated our community has also devastated the very fabric of our collective well-being.”

Thomson said the village council has been in touch with Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod. They’re also awaiting confirmation of a meeting with Premier Scott Moe and his ministers in Regina to “demand the appropriate response” — that being a public inquiry.

For Vliegenthart, what’s most important is saving other communities from the same fate and protecting citizens from the experience he endured.

“From my community you’ve got, give or take, 1,000 people who are still either homeless or different stages of homelessness or just struggling to cope with it. I mean, I’ve got to cope with it still myself,” said Vliegenthart, who stated earlier that the SPSA was “asleep at the wheel.”

“For them to continue to deny the right thing, they’re denying all these people closure to what’s been a horrible summer for all of us.”

