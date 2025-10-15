Denare Beach families begin moving into temporary homes as wildfire recovery milestone reached

Residents displaced by this summer’s wildfire in Denare Beach are beginning to move into temporary housing, marking what local officials describe as a major step forward in the community’s recovery.

“This milestone signifies a huge step forward,” said Councillor Karen Thomson of the Northern Village of Denare Beach. “It solidifies our commitment to making sure residents who have been displaced have adequate housing, especially for the winter months. A lot of people hadn’t been able to secure satisfactory housing, so this is most welcome.”

Thomson said some residents have already begun moving in, while others are expected to arrive in the coming days and weeks. The town, working with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and the Red Cross, has prepared welcome packages for families as they settle in.

“Our doors are always open at the village office,” Thomson said. “If there’s anything residents need that we haven’t been able to provide, we’ll do everything possible to meet those needs. Adequate housing and resident support are our top priorities.”

Submitted photo

Residents cheer and applaud as the new home passes by, marking a hopeful step forward in the community’s recovery.

The temporary homes meet all Canadian and provincial safety standards, she added.

“They come from companies like Black Diamond, which supply units for mining camps and other large projects, so they have to meet all government requirements. We wouldn’t be providing anything that didn’t meet every safety code.”

Rebuilding has already begun in Denare Beach. On October 1, the first new home was brought into the community, a moment that residents marked with applause and cheers.

“That was a very big day,” Thomson said. “Seeing that home come down the highway was a welcome sign.”

Thompson said SaskPower and SaskTel have been burying new utility lines, debris cleanup is complete.

“The temporary homes will remain as long as there’s a need; it could be a year or two,” she said. “The goal is to make sure people have a safe space to live while they rebuild.”

The village continues to coordinate with the province through weekly recovery meetings and a detailed needs assessment managed by Colliers Project Leaders.

“We’re confident we’ve connected with every resident affected by the wildfire,” Thomson said. “It’s been a long summer, but we’re moving ahead with a positive outlook. We’re going to get through this.”