Denare Beach begins wildfire recovery with resilience and urgency

As wildfire cleanup ramps up in Denare Beach, local leaders say the community is moving forward with determination, but they warn that support will be needed long after the flames are gone.



“We are moving in a positive direction,” said Councillor Karen Thompson in an interview Friday. “But the real challenge is making sure people have somewhere to go before winter.”



Thompson estimated that 50 to 70 percent of homes in the southern part of Denare Beach, including parts of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, were destroyed or severely damaged by the Wolf Fire. While critical infrastructure like water and sewage systems survived, dozens of families are now in temporary accommodations and facing difficult months ahead.



A Community Resilience Centre opened this week at the Denareplex, bringing together mental health workers, insurance agencies, and government support programs under one roof.



“It’s not just about the paperwork; it’s also a place for people to gather and lean on each other,” Thompson said. Services include help from the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP), SGI, the Ministry of Social Services, SHA Mental Health, and the Red Cross.



Thompson said immediate priorities are temporary housing before winter hits in October, insurance processing, and support for residents covering extra out-of-pocket costs.



Cleanup crews have started removing metals, clearing cement foundations, and dumping ash. Thompson said five to six replacement homes are expected to arrive by September.



“This is a resilient community; everyone is standing beside one another,” she said.



Asked about Premier Scott Moe not visiting Denare Beach personally since the fires. Thompson declined to comment, saying she couldn’t speak for the mayor or council on that topic.



Thompson’s message to the province for future wildfire seasons is simple: faster response times.



Her message to other communities now facing wildfire threats: “Come together; you’re better as one.”