Demolition marks new chapter for Salvation Army after Christmas Day fire.

The demolition of the former Salvation Army Community Ministries building marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, Major Ed Dean said Thursday.

The building, located at 900 Central Avenue, was destroyed by fire on Christmas Day. Months later, demolition work is beginning at the former site while the Salvation Army continues to provide meals, clothing, hygiene supports and referrals from temporary locations.

“Today is the closing of one chapter and opening of a new chapter,” Dean said. “Whatever that chapter is, it hasn’t fully been written yet.”

The Salvation Army announced Thursday that preparations for demolition were beginning at the former Community Ministries site. The organization also said more than $280,000 has been raised to date through community support, including the recent Plates of Hope fundraiser.

Dean said the money has allowed the organization to continue services after losing its building.

“That showed amazing support by our community to allow us to continue with the continuity of services to the best that we can,” he said. “It allows us to continue to provide the meals that we’ve always provided. It allows us to be able to do our clothing and hygiene. It allows us to have space to do it in.”

Dean said the most immediate needs are food, rent, and operating supplies. The Salvation Army is feeding between 100 and 125 people five days a week, which amounts to more than 700 meals per week.

“We pay rent every month,” Dean said. “We had dishes of our own, now we’re back to using disposable dishes, so you’ve got added cost.”

Dean said the level of need in Prince Albert has not gone away just because the building is gone.

“The building, as it sat, may have gone away, but the need of the Salvation Army is still there,” he said. “The need of the people that are receiving our services are still there.”

Clothing and hygiene services resumed April 15, but Dean said those services now depend on volunteers. During the winter, the Salvation Army had staffing through the Art of Work program, but that funding ended April 1.

Clothing and hygiene services resumed April 15, but Dean said those services now depend on volunteers. During the winter, the Salvation Army had staffing through the Art of Work program, but that funding ended April 1.

The organization has also had to adjust because it no longer has a shower program or laundry program at its current location.

“The one that is missed the most is our shower program,” Dean said.

Dean said the Salvation Army continues to refer people to other agencies, including Relatives Lodge and the YWCA, when services are not available through its own temporary setup.

“We are not a standalone group of agencies that work in silo,” he said. “We help each other.”

The future of the Central Avenue site has not been finalized. Dean said discussions are happening regularly about what comes next, but no final plan has been confirmed.

“The next chapter is not fully written,” he said.

Dean said questions about the fire investigation and demolition should be directed to police and fire officials, who continue to handle that work.

“My specialty is doing the ministry, providing the services in our community,” he said. “It’s their job to continue with the investigation as they see it needs to happen.”

Dean said he remains grateful for the support from donors, volunteers, and community partners since the fire.

“The building is gone, but the service has not,” he said. “The hope has not disappeared.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca