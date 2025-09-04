Defending 5A provincial champs focused on the future ahead of high school football season opener

Football doesn’t have a poll position, but if it did, the Carlton Crusaders would be in it.

The Crusaders head into the 2025 high school football season as defending 5A provincial champions. But while the glow of last year’s victory still remains, players and coaches are ready to move on.

“We’re obviously pretty proud of our result last year, but that’s a year ago now,” Crusader head coach Lindsay Strachan said on Wednesday. “It’s all about guys in new places and getting ready to roll and write a new chapter this year. (We’re) excited to tackle that challenge.”

“It feels good (to be defending champs), but we can’t think that we’re going to win this year just because we did last year,” Carlton WR Zane Litzenberger added. “We’ve still got to put in the work.”

The Crusaders put in plenty of work Wednesday afternoon preparing for their season opener. Litzenberger said the goal isn’t just to repeat last season’s success, but improve on it.

“We’re a very young team, but we’re very quick,” he said. “I think we’re going to excel at playing with a lot more pace than we did last year. We’re a more aggressive team.”

On offence, the biggest change is at quarterback. Colm Phillips replaces Sullivan Smith-Windor, who graduated last spring and committed to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Phillips is one of several new starters, and Strachan is confident the new additions will step up to the challenge.

“Colm’s worked hard over the off-season and is throwing the ball well,” Strachan said. “I think we’ll be able to move the ball and stay on the field and put some points up.

“I think we’ve got some upside. It’s all about execution. We’ve got to get some things cleaned up, but lots of potential.”

On defence, Carlton plans to keep the 3-4 formation that worked so well last season. Strachan credited defensive coach Cole Puetz for making the change last year.

“Moving to the 3-4 made us a lot more dynamic on defence so we’re going to stick with that,” Strachan said. “He’s got some athletes over there and they’re picking it up quick. I think it’s going to be a solid group.”

Carlton welcomes Holy Rosary to Max Clunie Field for an exhibition game on Friday, with their regular season opener scheduled for Sept. 12 against North Battleford Comp. Stachan said he expects the Crusaders to be a well-balanced team with a strong group of experienced leaders.

“I like our positivity,” he said. “They’re a good coachable group and we just need to buy into ‘getting better day in and day out.’ I think (there is) lots of potential in this group.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m.

Carlton Crusaders 2025 Schedule

Sept. 5: Holy Rosary @ Carlton – 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: North Battleford Comp @ Carlton – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Aden Bowman @ Carlton – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Carlton @ Martensville – 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: Carlton @ St. Mary – 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: Carlton @ Lloydminster