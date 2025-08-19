Defence Minister McGuinty visits CFB Cold Lake, pledges investment in pay, housing, and infrastructure

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week

The stop was one of five on what he described as “a five-base cross-Canada tour . . . to listen and learn” about what is working, what needs improvement, and to share “the frankly good news” of investments in the Canadian Armed Forces.

McGuinty held a townhall with about 300 to 400 personnel, outlining “the new pay and compensation package for every single member of the Canadian Armed Forces,” which had been announced the previous Friday.

He called it “the very biggest in a generation . . . certainly the biggest since 1998 at least.” It includes a 20 per cent pay increase for privates after four years of service, 13 per cent for mid-level members, and eight per cent for senior members, along with annual bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $6,000, depending on years of service.

“Pay has been a very big issue for us,” McGuinty said. “Compensation met with gratitude and I’m very honest about it. I think it’s overdue. It’s long overdue but here we are and there’s so much more to come.”

He said the increases were designed to incentivize both recruitment at the lower levels and retention of senior members with critical expertise.

“We need their institutional memory, their technical skills to help form the next generation of fighters and soldiers.”

The minister also toured the base and was briefed on operations, including Cold Lake’s air defence role and its direct connection to NORAD. He said the visit followed a recent trip to Colorado Springs where he received an in-depth NORAD briefing.

“This is about learning how the system operates,” he said, noting Cold Lake and Bagotville, Quebec, are home to Canada’s fighter jet fleets.

McGuinty also used the visit to assess infrastructure and quality of life issues.

“We’re looking at core things like lodging and housing, daycare, military family services, the health care system, core infrastructure like water and wastewater systems,” he said.

Acknowledging that a lot of infrastructure in the base is run down, he confirmed national plans are in motion to tackle those challenges.

“We can do it all at once. We just have to move them down the field, so to speak, step by step, systematically. So housing is definitely a big one for us.”

He emphasized that improving living conditions directly impacts operational performance.

“When their quality of life is acceptable, improved, they perform better as an armed force.” He added, “As I like to say in my work, there are no home runs, just hit singles every day. Do the work, organize it and execute on improvement.”

The minister also praised the skill and dedication of CAF members, sharing stories from across the country. He recalled meeting a member “finishing up his PhD thesis at the Royal Military College” while raising five children, describing it as an example of the “unbelievably committed and talented” people who are serving.

McGuinty also underscored the broad scope of CAF contributions, from NATO missions to domestic disaster response.

“It’s important for Canadians to remember the role that they’re playing beyond their defense posture . . . Remember what they’re doing for us right here in our own backyard.” He cited Operation Lentus, which saw personnel airlift thousands of people from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland during emergencies.

Looking ahead, McGuinty confirmed that new fighter jets will be based in Cold Lake and Bagotville, with major infrastructure work already underway to prepare for the arrival of the aircraft.

He also said he has asked for detailed national plans on housing, infrastructure, and medical services.

He closed his visit with a message to Cold Lake’s personnel, saying, “You are very important to Canadians and to Canada. Your work is not going unnoticed. Your dedication and your passion for your work is recognized . . . You’re integral to the future of the country. We need you. We respect you and we will be there for you.”