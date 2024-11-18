Def Leppard ready to rock next summer’s Country Thunder festival in Craven

Regina Leader-Post

Perhaps a Leppard can change its spots.

Hall of fame rock band Def Leppard is set for a genre-defying performance next summer as one of the headliners for Country Thunder Saskatchewan, which runs July 10-13 in Craven.

The annual music festival dipped its toes into the rock ‘n’ roll waters this past summer by welcoming Nickelback as a special attraction alongside its usual array of top-flight country artists.

The Canadian rockers generated quite a buzz in 2024, compelling organizers to jump right back into the deep end for 2025.

Def Leppard, regarded as one of the biggest rock bands in the world, brings a long list of beloved ’80s anthems including Photograph, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Animal, Rock of Ages, Foolin’, Rocket, Hysteria, and many more.

The British rockers are set to be joined in Craven by country superstar Jason Aldean and rising hitmaker Bailey Zimmerman as the festival celebrates its 42nd year with a trio of headliners that help make this one of the event’s “most iconic” lineups to date.

“Merging rock ‘n’ roll royalty with country music’s top talent, the bold 2025 lineup bridges genres and generations, promising an unforgettable experience for festival attendees of all ages,” says a Country Thunder news release.

“We’re thrilled to bring this incredible list of talent to Saskatchewan this year,” added Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer, who grew up in the Regina area. “Not only can we boast that Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman, two of the biggest names in country music, will be headlining our main stage but we also have Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard stepping onto our stage for the first time.

“Without question, this will be the most epic rock ‘n’ roll party this valley has ever seen.”

The majority of Country Thunder’s lineup was announced Thursday night during a special event at Regina’s Rail Yard Saloon. Other country artists set to perform in next year’s show include: Nate Smith, Tyler Hubbard, Kip Moore, Sara Evans, and Mackenzie Carpenter, joined by Saskatchewan’s own Jess Moskaluke as well as fellow Canadians Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, The Road Hammers, Owen Riegling, Tommy Charles and Hailey Benedict.

The Hunter Brothers from Shaunavon are set to headline the kick-off party, with further lineup announcements still to come.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit countrythunder.com/sk.