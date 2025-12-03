December 5th Is the Day: How to Tune In, Give, and Make It Count

Boreal Healthcare Foundation

Over the past few weeks, we’ve shared stories that remind us why Give a Little Life Day exists. Stories of newborns who needed urgent care, families who found comfort during the hardest moments of their lives, and care teams who pour their hearts into every shift.

Each story has carried a simple truth: your generosity has shaped Victoria Hospital for twenty years.

And on December 5th, we come together again. The 20th anniversary of Give a Little Life Day is more than a milestone. It is a moment to pause and celebrate what this community has built. Twenty years ago, the first Radiothon was held with a simple hope: to give families better care, closer to home. No one imagined this event would grow into one of Prince Albert’s most meaningful traditions, touching thousands of lives and transforming nearly every department in our hospital.

This year’s Give a Little Life Day Radiothon carries that legacy It also carries a renewed sense of urgency. Our community is growing. Our hospital is growing. And the families who walk through our doors every day depend on all of us — and on you. Throughout the day on December 5th, you’ll hear voices that stay with you long after the broadcast ends. Parents describing the fear and relief of a NICU stay. Nurses reflecting on the patients who changed them. Physicians sharing the moments when life truly hung in the balance. These stories are real, emotional, and deeply human. They show exactly where your donation goes, and why it matters.

And this year, your impact will be doubled.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of Gord and Barb Broda, every donation will be matched up to $100,000. Whatever you choose to give, whether it’s $20, $200, or more, your donation will go twice as far in funding lifesaving tools for patients right here at home.

We also have something special planned for those who join us in person at Mann-Northway. The day will be filled with live interviews, community challenges, and a special 20-year historical display. It’s a chance to stand among neighbours and feel the energy that has carried this event for two decades.

And if you cannot join us on December 5th, your gift still matters. Donations made at www.GiveALittleLife.ca will support the same equipment and the same urgent needs. Every contribution counts, and every contribution makes a difference.

Whether you tune in on Power 99, 900 CKBI, Beach Radio 101.5, or visit us in person, we hope you’ll take a moment to be a part of this event. Because Give a Little Life Day has always been about neighbours caring for neighbours and families helping families. . It is about saying, “I believe in this hospital. I believe in this community. And I want to help.”

Donate now at GiveALittleLife.ca or call 1-855-816-LIFE.

For twenty years, you have given life. This year, your generosity will go further than ever, and the impact will be felt for years to come.