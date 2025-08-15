Debate over Complex Needs Facility continues as final vote approaches

Prince Albert City Council has not yet given final approval to a proposed complex needs facility at 99 9th Street East, despite a lengthy debate during the Aug. 11 meeting. The project, which would provide secure short-term care for individuals detained by police for intoxication, disorderly behaviour, or drug-related distress, remains controversial, with the final vote still to come.

The facility would operate under a three-year development permit and be subject to a 90-day closure clause if significant issues arise. Before opening, the operator must hold a community meeting and submit a detailed operational framework to the city.

Local business concerns

Ron Horn, owner of Fresh Air Experience, a sporting goods store located across from the proposed site, said he worries the facility will worsen safety issues in the area. He told the council that downtown already struggles with public intoxication, disturbances, and property damage and fears the new location could intensify those problems.

Horn said he does not oppose providing services for people with addictions or complex needs, but believes placing the facility in a busy commercial area is the wrong move. He pointed to the lack of proactive engagement with nearby businesses and residents, saying he only learned about the proposal shortly before it reached council.

Horn urged city leaders to work with the community to find a location that would provide needed services without putting additional strain on the downtown business environment.

Council opposition

Ward 1 Councillor Daniel Brown said he supports the complex needs facility in principle, acknowledging that it could help address public safety and social disorder. However, he strongly opposed placing it at the proposed downtown location, citing a lack of proper consultation with nearby residents and businesses. Brown argued that those most affected by the project were not adequately informed or given a fair chance to voice concerns before the plan advanced to council.

He stressed that his objections were not to the service itself, but to what he sees as a flawed process and an unsuitable site. Brown called on the city to explore alternative locations that could still deliver the intended benefits without causing the same level of disruption to the immediate neighbourhood.

Police chief stresses operational need

At a police press conference on Thursday, Chief Patrick Nogier spoke about the importance of the facility. Nogier said it would be “extremely important” for police operations, explaining that a significant portion of officers’ time is spent responding to social disorder and intoxication calls.

“Our officers work 12-hour shifts, going from call to call,” he said. “Many of those calls end with individuals being held in our detention facility, which is not a health facility. They’re released without any support mechanisms. This new facility would connect people to resources that could change their trajectory.”

Nogier noted that in the first half of 2025, 41 individuals had been in police cells more than twice, with 21 considered “frequent users,” arrested three or more times. “None of these individuals have ever been connected with additional resources at the time of arrest,” he said. “Continuing to do the same thing will not make a difference in this city.”

Next Steps



Council voted 7-2 in favour of providing a development permit and the necessary re-zoning for the shelter at their executive committee meeting on Monday. The decision still needs to be confirmed at a regular council meeting.

Until then, both supporters and opponents are continuing to make their case.