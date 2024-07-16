Death of man arrested on outstanding warrants deemed suspicious after autopsy

The death of a 49-year-old man who was remanded in-custody at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre has been deemed suspicious following an autopsy.

The autopsy was completed on July 12, three days after the man died. The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office, the RCMP, and an external policing partner are investigating the case, according to a Prince Albert Police Service press release.

The man was arrested on July 3 for outstanding criminal warrants and made his first court appearance on July 4 where he was remanded into custody.

The man went into medical distress on July 5 and was transported to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. He was later transported to a Saskatoon hospital, where he died on July 9. The Prince Albert Police Service said they were notified of his death on July 10.