Death found to be non-criminal Saturday morning

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service investigated a sudden death on Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:10 a.m. on June 14, police received a call from Parkland Ambulance regarding a deceased male in the area of 15th Avenue East and 15th Street East.

Upon police arrival, officers located the deceased 49-year-old man. Members of the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and Prince Albert Police Service Forensic Identification Section attended the scene and upon further investigation, the death has been determined to be non-criminal.

Despite the close proximity of this incident and another death in that area on May 26 the incidents are not believed to be related.

Next of Kin has been notified and police are no longer on scene. No further information will be released in relation to this incident.