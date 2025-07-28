Dead cod found in Iqaluit were likely trapped by low tide

Jeff Pelletier

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nunatsiaq News

The hundreds of dead fish found in Iqaluit earlier this week appear to have been trapped by the tide, says a federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson.

The department announced earlier this week it was investigating what it described as a “die-off.”

“The fish appeared to be cod that became trapped at low tide. While this is not a common occurrence, it can happen in coastal waters,” said Rod Drover, a department spokesperson, Thursday in an email update.

Drover did not provide other details about a possible cause for the fish dying.

Hundreds of fish were found Monday in a pool of water near Iqaluit’s deepsea port. The location, across the road from the bay, appeared to have a flow of water into it.

Drover thanked members of the public who reported the dead fish to the department. He also reminded people that if they find dead fish, don’t touch them.

“In this case, a tip from the public made it possible for our fishery officers to attend the scene to make an initial assessment before the fish were washed away by the tide,” he said.

“We encourage people to continue to report observances they feel should be of interest to their local DFO area office, and again caution the public not to remove dead fish from the water as there may be health risks to handling or consuming them.”