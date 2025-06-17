Day of Caring raises $680K to aid Saskatchewan Wildfires Victims

Daily Herald Staff



A province-wide radio campaign held on June 12 has raised $680,000 to support individuals, families, and communities impacted by wildfires across Saskatchewan, the Canadian Red Cross announced Tuesday.



Organized as part of the Saskatchewan Day of Caring, the campaign showed the power of collective generosity and collaboration.



“The Saskatchewan Day of Caring is a great example of how communities rally together in times of need,” said Luc Mullinder, Canadian Red Cross vice president for Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nunavut. “The generosity demonstrated through the radiothon is truly inspiring and provides a much-needed boost to our teams on the ground in Saskatchewan, who are working tirelessly to support affected communities.”



The funds raised through the June 12 campaign are part of a larger effort to aid those displaced or impacted by the province’s wildfires. As of June 16, the Canadian Red Cross said its 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal had reached $2.2 million. That figure does not yet include potential matching funds from the federal government or financial support committed by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.



Donations collected will help provide immediate and longer-term support such as shelter, food, and essential supplies. Matching contributions from the government will be added as they become available, the Red Cross noted.



Those wishing to donate can contribute through the official Red Cross website at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. Additional updates and resources are available on the Red Cross’s official social media platforms.



Until June 29, donations made to the 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Government of Canada, effectively doubling their impact. Every $1 donated becomes $2 in aid for families and individuals most affected by wildfires. The Red Cross says funds will be used for immediate relief, recovery support, and long-term preparedness efforts in Saskatchewan.