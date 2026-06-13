Davis: Unveiling banner proves reluctant Riders are reigning Grey Cup champs

Darrell Davis

Regina Leader-Post

As they begin defending last year’s CFL championship, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are basically forbidden from talking about winning back-to-back Grey Cups.

That hasn’t prevented veteran receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker from visualizing it.

“Even before the 2025 season, I used to come into this facility and I’d see ‘2025’ up there,” Schaffer-Baker said earlier this week, pointing to the place inside Mosaic Stadium where the team’s commemorative banner is going to be unveiled before Saturday’s regular-season opener against the B.C. Lions.

“It was the first thing I’d look at every single day. I already see ‘2026’ up there every single day. They’re both gonna be up there.”

The new banner will sit high in the stadium’s northern rafters, beside the 1966, 1989, 2007 and 2013 pennants commemorating the previous Grey Cups won by the 116-year-old franchise. There’s room for one more banner along that portion of the stadium.

But let’s not talk about 2026 being the first time the Roughriders will have repeated as champions. It could be costly.

“It is a little bit of a swear word,” said Schaffer-Baker. “I think we’ve got a fine jar for talking about it.

“They say if you’re talking about the stuff you did yesterday, you ain’t done enough today.”

There’s some legitimacy to the Roughriders’ claims that this season is entirely different from 2025. Although the Riders sit atop most current power rankings simply because they won last year, several media polls across the country pick the Lions as favourites. The last time the Roughriders played at Mosaic Stadium, they defeated B.C. 24-21 in the West final and advanced to the Grey Cup. It was a chippy game with lots of taunting.

“We want it from everybody, but we like B.C. a little bit extra,” said Schaffer-Baker, with a quick recollection about their last meeting.

“Not a little bit of trash talking, a whole lot of it.”

Sixteen of the 45 players who defeated the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in last year’s Grey Cup are no longer with the Roughriders. Two assistant coaches have been replaced. But the administration remains unchanged and the fan support is still fairly strong, although it’s projecting that Saturday’s game won’t be sold out, despite the pre-game celebrations and the first time legal tailgating will be allowed in the nearby parking lot beside the Brandt Centre.

Rider Nation is truly ecstatic about the team chasing a second straight Grey Cup. It would be hard to participate in any conversation these days without the back-to-back possibility being mentioned. It even takes conversational priority over the wet, cool spring that has unnaturally delayed the province’s farmers from planting their crops.

With his high profile, Riders head coach Corey Mace interacts regularly with fans and media. He’s the main guy when it comes to keeping the team focused on its “one-and-oh” mantra of winning week to week. But he also hears questions about the possibility of repeating.

“You wanna throw that around, that’s fine,” said Mace. “We know what it is. We gotta get a bunch of one-and-ohs in early to get back to that game, but it’s so far from now. We’re just focused on winning this one.

“That’s just our order of operations. It’s what we are and what I love about these guys, just as much as the love we get from the fans. I know that’s important to them. It’s important for us, too, to come out with a dub (win) each week. That’s the narrative.”

Schaffer-Baker admitted that winning last year certainly instilled enough confidence within the team to realize it’s capable of vying for another Grey Cup, A quirky schedule, which could only be authored by the CFL, has kept the Roughriders from playing since finishing their pre-season slate May 23 in Saskatoon.

“It’s like Christmas,” said Schaffer-Baker, chuckling at the delay. “You gotta wait till Christmas Day to open up your presents.”

The 2026 season is finally here. All the championship celebrations are supposed to end after Saturday’s pre-game ceremonies and magically transition into one game at a time. Good luck with that.

“That’s gotta be the mentality we carry every single day,” said Schaffer-Baker. “We’re not really thinking about the end goal per se. Obviously (repeating) is in the back of our minds but I think we just gotta do the exact same thing that got us there and finished the job last year.

“We’re not worried about what’s gonna be going down Nov. 17, I believe it is. We’re just focused on this Saturday, going 1-0 on June 13.”