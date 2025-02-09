Dansereau shocked to take home Best in Show at Winter Festival Art Show and Sale

A longtime entrant in the Prince Albert Winter Festival Art Show and Sale took home top prize at the 49th Annual Winter Festival Art Show and Sale Awards and Opening Gala on Friday at the Mann Art Gallery.

Chris Dansereau of Prince Albert was the winner of Best in Show for his piece “Untitled” mad of mixed media of wood and porcupine quills.

Dansereau was shocked by his win and celebrated heartily while accepting the award.

” I just always put something in just for people to enjoy and I’m glad they enjoyed it that much that they saw some quality in it,” Dansereau said after taking home the prize.

Dansereau has been entering pieces of art since his youth and this is his first Best in Show for the Winter Festival Art Show.

“When I was 13 years old in 1988 is the first time I put pieces in the show. So it’s been a few years that I’ve been entering the pieces in the show,” Dansereau said.

This is not his first win in a category of the awards.

“I won Best in Wood once,” Dansereau said.

After the win Dansereau said that he was shaking.

“All these years of hard work and stuff with turning and carving and all this artistic stuff and it actually paid off,” he explained.

“Since a young age, I’ve always just loved all the grains and the stuff you can do with it and how you can manipulate it,” he explained.

Dansereau explained that all of his pieces are called “Untitled”.

“It let’s everybody put their own spin on it,” he said.

“Actually this was I’m part of the Woodturner’s Guild and this was one of the demonstrations I did a technique called two-part hollow forms. And I wanted to show them how when you put it together what you could do with it. So it’s kind of an experiment in creativity

“I just loved the look of it, the feel of it and how it turned out,” Dansereau said.

In her speech before the awards were presented Guest Curator Monique Martin spoke how artists question themselves with ‘would have, should have, could have’ but this piece did not give Dansereau that issue.

“No would have, could have, should have, I let it all go,” he said.

The Best in Show award is sponsored by the City of Prince Albert and On the Avenue Artisan’s Gallery. The winner receives $200 and a pot by Mel Bolen.

Adrian Golban took the $175 second place prize with the acrylic on canvas mixed media (stoneware, found objects) piece ‘Refilling My Memories II’, while Kathleen Slavin took third and $150 for ‘Going to the City’. The Guy Rutter Memorial People’s Choice Award winner will be announced after March 22.

There were 140 artists who entered pieces in the 2025 exhibit. There was also a walk-through with Martin on Saturday. The show runs until March 22.