Daniel Brown ready to take 3rd shot at Ward 1 seat

Daily Herald Contributor

Daniel Brown of has announced his intention to take a shot at the Ward 1 seat in the upcoming municipal election.

This will be the third time Brown has run. He previously ran in 2016 and 2020. Brown said he feels good about the race since he built a strong base of support during the last two elections.

“I always did good (running) against Charlene (former Ward 1 Coun. Charlene Miller),” he said. “I think I’ve already got some votes in the bank from the last two elections, so we’ll just build up from there.

“I want thank Charlene for her previous work,” he added. “There’s a lot of work to do, and I’m willing to put the foot work in and the back work in.”

Brown is the second candidate declaring his intention to run for ward 1 after Miller announced she would not seek re-election following 16 years in council.

Brown said he’s going to prioritize communication with local residents during his campaign, as well as his term, if elected.

“I’m going to have ward meetings. I’ve already got one setup for the 23rd this month,” he said. “I think meeting with the people in the Ward is the most important part. It’s not just my ideas that I’m pushing, it’s the ward’s.”

If elected, Brown said he would prioritize city beautification. He wants to expand the community clean-up week to a Spring and Fall event, and make it easier for seniors to get assistance in keeping their yards clean.

He also wants to see the City make better use of the residential properties it owns. Ideally, he wants to see vacant lots used as community gardens, or mini playgrounds for children.

“If we have more safe places in the neighbourhood instead of kids having to walk 10 blocks to get to a park—if we could push one in every neighbourhood with an empty lot—it will be better for the kids,” he said.

On addictions and crime, Brown said council needs to meet with community partners, as well as other levels of government like the PAGC, the province, and the federal government.

“There’s got to be some funding and more treatment beds, more treatment options,” he said. “If we can address the issues, I think the homelessness will go away.”

Brown said he also wants to see a Neighbourhood Watch created in the ward. He’s happy to see the province pay for more police officers, but said neighbours need to look out for each other first.

“We’ve got to take more active involvement,” he said. “If you know your kids are doing bad stuff, you’ve got to make them accountable. It’s all about community effort.”

Brown is currently employed at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. He plans to retire next May after 25 years of service.

Brown is one of two candidates running the ward. The other is former City of Prince Albert employee Larry Vandale.

The 2024 municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 13.